Governor signs 2 Dodd bills related to fire emergencies

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to streamline the residential insurance claims process for victims of disasters including wildfires and authorize municipalities to use European-style “hi-lo” siren in emergency vehicles that are already in use in Napa County.

“Wildfires are causing incredible hardship and the last thing anyone needs is to be jerked around by their insurance company,” Sen. Dodd said in a news release. “In the future, when someone files a claim they won’t be buried under mountains of paperwork or suffer unnecessary delay."

Senate Bill 872, sponsored by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, expands the definition of additional living expenses that must be paid to homeowners for losses incurred in a state of emergency. Upon submission of a claim, it requires an advance payment of no less than four months for costs such as housing, furniture rental and transportation. Also, it mandates an advance payment of no less than 25% of a policy limit for lost contents without submission of an inventory form. The bill was signed into law Tuesday.