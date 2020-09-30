Governor signs 2 Dodd bills related to fire emergencies

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to streamline the residential insurance claims process for victims of disasters including wildfires and authorize municipalities to use European-style “hi-lo” siren in emergency vehicles that are already in use in Napa County.
“Wildfires are causing incredible hardship and the last thing anyone needs is to be jerked around by their insurance company,” Sen. Dodd said in a news release. “In the future, when someone files a claim they won’t be buried under mountains of paperwork or suffer unnecessary delay."
Senate Bill 872, sponsored by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, expands the definition of additional living expenses that must be paid to homeowners for losses incurred in a state of emergency. Upon submission of a claim, it requires an advance payment of no less than four months for costs such as housing, furniture rental and transportation. Also, it mandates an advance payment of no less than 25% of a policy limit for lost contents without submission of an inventory form. The bill was signed into law Tuesday.
The bill, coauthored by Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, makes insurers give homeowners a 60-day grace period for payment of residential premiums after an emergency. Also, insurance companies will be barred from deducting the land value from payouts for those who build on new lots.
Regarding the hi-low siren bill, Dodd said this unique warning help to alert people quickly.
"It was used in my district for the latest wildfires and proved extremely effective. I thank Gov. Newsom for making this important public safety tool available to everyone in our state.”
Existing law restricts the use of hi-lo sirens. However, a pilot program last year in Napa County showed the warning popularized in England works well to get people to flee encroaching wildfires.
The alerts were used in the recent LNU Lightning Complex fires by Napa, Sonoma and Solano county deputies. Senate Bill 909, signed Tuesday, allows all public safety agencies to use hi-lo warnings for evacuation purposes.
“I want to thank Gov. Newsom and Sen. Dodd for recognizing the value and impact of the hi-lo siren,” Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said. “We have seen unprecedented wildfires spread rapidly throughout California. Utilizing the hi-lo siren statewide allows law enforcement to inform rural and urban communities of danger, in a timely and efficient manner.”
Watch Now: A journey upvalley during the Glass Fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.