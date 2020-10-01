Governor signs bill to protect newspapers, journalism

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill co-authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that grants a one-year extension for newspapers to comply with the state’s new gig-worker law, protecting the industry from financial crisis while ensuring the future of employees and journalism.

“I can’t imagine what it would have been like to go through a year like 2020 without our community newspapers informing us about what’s going on,” Sen. Dodd said. “They are essential to the future of our very democracy and we must do what we can to keep them operating."

Many newspapers face an existential crisis, Dodd said in a news release. Nationwide, advertising revenue has declined by more than half over the past seven years, dropping from $25 billion in 2012 to $11 billion in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation. The demise of newspapers would mean lost jobs and a reduction in news coverage – from reporting on local school boards to news in our nation’s capital, Dodd said.