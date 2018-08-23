SACRAMENTO -- California Assembly and Senate candidates running in multi-county districts are getting a boost when it comes to the candidate statement.
Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed Assembly Bill 666 which allows candidates to submit the candidate statement form from their home county to all the other counties in the district.
AB 666 was authored by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, and co-authored by Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa.
In a press release from her office announcing the signing, Aguiar-Curry said the legislation is meant to eliminate confusion.
Aguiar-Curry represents the 4th District, which includes all of Lake and Napa counties, all of Yolo County except West Sacramento, and parts of Colusa County, Solano County, and Sonoma County.
"Deciding to run for the Assembly was one greatest decisions of my life, but the confusion that came with filing was overwhelming. Six counties, six different candidate statement forms to fill out and submit, and six different ways to submit all of that paperwork," said Aguiar-Curry in the same release from her office. "Not only is this filing process a challenge for incumbents, more-experienced candidates, but it can be an insurmountable barrier to first-time candidates. That is why AB 666 is so important to me. Now, those who are interested in seeking an elected office, or considering stepping into the process for the first time, have access to a more attainable process."
The legislation also requires county elections officials to accept candidate statements electronically.
Dodd, who represents the city of Vallejo in the Senate, said in the same announcement that the new law "will remove unnecessary bureaucracy and ballot access barriers."
AB 666 will take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2019.