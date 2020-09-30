Governor signs Sen. Dodd’s bill to promote home care during the pandemic

SACRAMENTO – Facing serious public health concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on nursing homes, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that will allow seniors and people with disabilities to receive care in their homes, improving their lives and reducing their risk of exposure.

“Protecting our most vulnerable, especially during the pandemic, is absolutely essential,” Dodd said. “This will do that by allowing people to stay in their own homes and avoid potential exposure. At the same time, it saves taxpayer money.”

Senate Bill 214 would allow low-income seniors and people with disabilities to receive support in making the transition from skilled nursing facilities to receiving care in their homes, getting residents in the most integrated community settings possible. It allows for the expansion of an existing program, California Community Transitions, that has successfully transitioned 3,629 from institutional settings since 2007 for an average savings of $60,000 per person per year, Dodd said.

The bill is co-sponsored by Disability Rights California and East Bay Innovations.