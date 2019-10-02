SACRAMENTO – Four wildfire-safety bills from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to help prevent and prepare for the kinds of infernos that have burned across California were signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dodd's office announced.
“I thank Gov. Newsom for making it a priority to address this growing threat to my home district and the entire state,” Sen. Dodd said. “We must get a handle on these destructive blazes before they claim more lives and property. These are important steps that will go a long way toward protecting the public.”
The following bills passed both legislative chambers with overwhelming support and were signed by the governor:
-- Senate Bill 167 will help low-income people who rely on life-support equipment to receive backup power during public safety power shutoffs
-- SB 190 will assist in wildfire prevention and response by increasing awareness of and compliance with requirements for vegetation buffer zones.
-- SB 209 will establish the California Wildfire Warning Center, a statewide network of automated weather and environmental monitoring stations conducting fire-weather forecasting and threat assessment to aid in wildfire prevention and response.
-- SB 247 requires an independent third-party to oversee the clearing of vegetation from utility lines – the cause of numerous deadly fires.
“The approach of fire season underscores the need for immediate action,” . Dodd said. “We can’t sit back and watch our state burn.”