Anne Cottrell leads John Dunbar in race for Napa County District 3 supervisor

Early election returns show Anne Cottrell solidly leading John Dunbar in the race for Napa County District 3 supervisor.

According to the first round of results posted at 8:01 p.m., Cottrell had 2,729 votes (65.51%) and Dunbar had 1,437 votes (34.48%). Those figures represent a bit more than 25% of all ballots mailed for the race.

"I'm very happy to see those results," Cottrell said shortly after the first returns were posted. "Our campaign worked hard to connect and listen to residents and I'm very grateful for the community support."

Once the preliminary results were posted showing Cottrell with a commanding lead, Dunbar said he was "proud of my positive campaign and extremely proud of my 18 years of elected public service for my community."

"Based on early returns, it appears the voters of District 3 have decided that Anne is the person they want to represent them on the Board of Supervisors," Dunbar said. "I believe she will work hard to live up to the responsibility."

Cottrell, a Napa County planning commissioner, and Dunbar, the mayor of Yountville, were the top two vote-getters in the June primary among a field of eight candidates. Cottrell got more than twice as many votes as Dunbar — 3,069 to 1,442 — but fell short of the 50%-plus-one majority needed to avoid a November runoff.

Cottrell and Dunbar are competing to replace Supervisor Diane Dillon, who did not seek re-election after representing District 3 for 20 years.

District 3 is Napa County’s largest geographically, covering vast swaths of agricultural and open space as well as Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Angwin and Pope Valley.

As of Oct. 22, Cottrell’s campaign had raised $341,032 over the last two years. Dunbar’s campaign had raised $257,061.