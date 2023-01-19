Anti-"pay-to-play" rules come to Napa County's governments

A new state law aims to curb “pay to play” perceptions — the possibility that someone with business before a county or city might make campaign donations in return for favorable votes.

Those on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, local city councils, local school district boards and other elected bodies will have to take note. They must play by the anti-“pay-to-play” rules.

“This is a type of conflict-of-interest law,” Sean McMorris of California Common Cause told the Napa Valley Register. “It is to avoid even the appearance of cronyism or pay-to-play.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1439 into law last year and it took effect Jan. 1. Among other things, it says that local elected officials cannot:

Accept or solicit donations of more than $250 from any party who is seeking a license, permit or other entitlement from the agency.

Participate in a decision if they have received a contribution exceeding $250 in the preceding 12 months.

Accept or solicit donations from an applicant for 12 months after a decision involving that party is rendered.

It remains to be seen precisely how all of this will work. But the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) on its website gives an example.

“A developer has filed for a conditional use permit from the city's land use agency,” the FPPC said. “The developer gave a land use agency officer a $750 campaign contribution two months before he filed for the permit. The campaign contribution did not violate (the law) since it was given prior to the developer's request for a permit…

“Both the officer and the developer are required to disclose the contribution and the officer must disqualify himself from considering the conditional use permit, unless the officer returns at least $500 of the $750 (reducing the amount to $250) within 30 days of learning of both the contribution and the proceeding.”

McMorris said applicants shouldn’t be able to “grease the wheels, so to speak” with campaign contributions in quest of favorable outcomes.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos is up for reelection in 2024. When asked, she addressed the new rules in an email to the Napa Valley Register.

"The spirit of Senate Bill 1439 is enhanced transparency in the public process, which is paramount," Ramos said. "The public is entitled to all information about potential conflicts of interest, which is accessible in filed Form 460s through our local elections office.

"Tracking and implementation will be difficult, especially for incumbent candidates. Other counties are implementing SB 1439 compliance systems. To further the transparency goal of SB 1439, I will be requesting a future agenda item to have this conversation in a public forum with my colleagues and staff."

Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory plans to run for reelection in 2024. He’ll have to deal with the anti-“pay-to-play” rules.

“We’re all thinking about it, that’s for sure,” Gregory said. “It’s significant.”

He hasn't raised any money yet as a candidate for 2024. When he does, he thinks his campaign will make the rules clear to potential donors, Gregory said.

Then there are the myriad of items the Board of Supervisors passes each year, many of them noncontroversial and on the consent calendar. Supervisors will have to make sure they don’t take campaign contributions from any of those parties involved for 12 months after rendering decisions.

Notwithstanding the logistical headaches, the law makes sense, Gregory said.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza is up for reelection in 2024, though he said he has yet to decide if he will run.

Some citizens accuse Pedroza of favoring controversial developments proposed by campaign contributors, which is one reason they want to qualify a ballot measure to recall him. Pedroza denies any quid-pro-quo is happening.

"You run for office to make a difference in the community you're a part of," Pedroza said. "I’m raising my kids here."

Does he think Senate Bill 1439 will achieve its goal of removing "pay-to-play" perceptions?

"We're going to find out," Pedroza said. "In Napa historically, we make decisions based off every application, every project. It's not really about campaign donations. While the intent (of Senate Bill 1439) is to look at the role of campaign contributions, we're going to find out what the local impact is.”

Napa resident Beth Nelsen has monitored campaign contributions to county supervisors from donors with projects before the county. Nelsen expressed concern that a political action committee, such as one used by the Napa County Farm Bureau, could still funnel money to preferred candidates.

"Obviously, there are always ways around these rules, but I think the bill sets a good precedent and we can only hope that fundraising is an honest endeavor," Nelsen said.

The rule is not retroactive, so newly elected Napa County Supervisors Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher won’t face having to recuse themselves because of contributions made to their recent campaigns.

The pay-to-pay rules previously affected only local appointed boards, which in some cases include elected officials. But it didn’t effect local, all-elected bodies — until now.

Elected officials might argue they are having a duty imposed on them. But with great powers comes great responsibility, McMorris said.

California Common Cause was a major supporter of the Senate Bill 1439 legislation authored by state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda.

“There’s going to be a learning curve here, because it’s a new law,” McMorris said. “All parties have an obligation to monitor and police themselves.”

