California candidates, measures succeeded more – or failed harder – in Napa County

The people of the Napa Valley have decided who their county and city leaders will be for the next four years. But who did they decide should represent them in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.?
Across this year’s election slate of candidates for Congress, the California governor’s office, the Legislature and a host of state offices, Napa County’s majority choices lined up nearly exactly with those of the Golden State as a whole. The same pattern emerged in the outcomes of seven statewide ballot measures in which Napa voter preferences followed the general tides toward victory or defeat – and usually by even larger margins.
Napans also voted to return to office key state leaders, from Gov. Gavin Newsom on down, with majorities more than 5 percentage points greater than the state electorate.
Federal and state lawmakers representing the county won even greater home-field advantages on Election Day, with Rep. Mike Thompson capturing seven out 10 Napa County votes to cruise to a 13th term in the House. State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry gained another term with 66.1% of the local vote compared to 65.9% across her district.
U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla also outperformed his overall California vote total among Napa voters, more than 66% of whom supported a full six-year term for him, compared to just over 61% overall.
With now 95% of the vote counted, candidates and local measure proponents finally know where they stand — mostly.
Meanwhile, state ballot propositions that won at the ballot box all enjoyed wider support from Napa County voters, but measures that failed overall stumbled even harder locally.
Proposition 1, which changes the state constitution to guarantee access to abortion and contraception, captured more than 73% of the Napa County vote – 6 percentage points above what already was the most decisive yes vote among this year’s measures.
By contrast, the decisive defeat of Proposition 27 – which would have opened up online sports betting in California – was even louder and clearer in the Napa Valley. Locally, more than 85% of voters rejected the measure, compared to 82.4% across the state.
A look inside the Napa County election office as election officials and county employees sort, check and count ballots.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Coverage of Napa County Election 2022
Election Day 2022
Joelle Gallagher, who is running for District 1 Supervisor blows a kiss while thanking her supporters at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto Register
Election Day 2022
Joelle Gallagher, second from left, who is running for District 1 Supervisor poses for a photograph with a supporter at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Supporters of Joelle Gallagher, who is running for District 1 Supervisor, look at early returns showing Mrs. Gallagher leading her opponent Suzanne Besú Truchard while attending an election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for District 1 Supervisor speaks with supporters at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for District 1 Supervisor speaks with supporters at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A long line of cars with people waiting to drop off their ballots is seen near the Napa County election office on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Volunteer Georg Hourmann waves Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign poster on the corner of Soscol Ave. and Third St. in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A pedestrian walks past a Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign poster as volunteers were out waving signs and encouraging voters in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Volunteers wave Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign posters on the corner of Soscol Avenue and Third Street in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for District 1 Supervisor, waves posters along with volunteers on the corner of Soscol Ave. and Third St in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Volunteer Abby Garner waves Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign poster on the corner of Soscol Ave. and Third St. in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A voter is seen reflected in an American flag before filling out their ballot at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Pauline Mpuekela votes in person at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Kathleen McDonald helps a voter at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A person is seen filling out their ballots at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
The socks of election official Karen Burzdak are seen as she helps a voter at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Someone stands next to a "vote here" sign at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Kathleen McDonald hands Pauline Mpuekela an "I Voted" sticker after she had cast her ballot at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Bobette Blackwood collects a ballot form a driver at a drive-up ballot drop off location outside the Holiday Inn Express in American Canyon which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Sarah Maher fills out her ballot while holding her son Grayson at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A voter brings in his ballot to drop off at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A person is seen filling out their ballots at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Voters and officials are seen at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A person is seen filling out their ballots at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Rudy Gonzales helps a voter at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Election service assistant Lizabeth Garibay organizes ballots in the vote-by-mail board room before they are checked for errors at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Election volunteer Sandra Wilber deposits a ballot from a voter at a drive-up ballot drop box on Monday outside the Napa County Election Division office. Voting in Napa County and elsewhere in California will continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
An election official checks a ballot for flaws or errors in the vote by mail board room within the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Jennie Keener an election services assistant shows Dorothy Curry, 90, how to use the electronic voting machine at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Vote center leader Graciela Phelps arranges ballots in the vote by mail board room before they are checked for errors at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Leo Barrera compares current ballot signatures to previous signatures as a security measure to prevent voter fraud at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Vote by mail ballots are brought into the vote by mail board room within the Napa County elections office before they are checked for errors on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Election service manager Xioneida Ruiz prepares to box ballots that have already been counted at the Napa County Election Division office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Napa County officials run ballots through a machine that scans signatures that will later be compared to previous signatures as a security measure to prevent voter fraud at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Napa County election officials assist residents with their ballots at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
An election volunteer takes a ballot from a voter at a drive-up ballot drop box outside of the Napa County Election Division office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
A sign describing the punishment for voting equipment tampering is seen inside the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Gigi Bueno runs ballots through a machine that scans signatures that will later be compared to previous signatures as a security measure to prevent voter fraud at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
"I VOTED" stickers are seen at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
An election official on Monday checks a ballot for flaws or errors in the vote-by-mail boardroom within the Napa County election office.
Nick Otto, Register
