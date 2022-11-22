California candidates, measures succeeded more – or failed harder – in Napa County

The people of the Napa Valley have decided who their county and city leaders will be for the next four years. But who did they decide should represent them in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Across this year’s election slate of candidates for Congress, the California governor’s office, the Legislature and a host of state offices, Napa County’s majority choices lined up nearly exactly with those of the Golden State as a whole. The same pattern emerged in the outcomes of seven statewide ballot measures in which Napa voter preferences followed the general tides toward victory or defeat – and usually by even larger margins.

Napans also voted to return to office key state leaders, from Gov. Gavin Newsom on down, with majorities more than 5 percentage points greater than the state electorate.

Federal and state lawmakers representing the county won even greater home-field advantages on Election Day, with Rep. Mike Thompson capturing seven out 10 Napa County votes to cruise to a 13th term in the House. State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry gained another term with 66.1% of the local vote compared to 65.9% across her district.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla also outperformed his overall California vote total among Napa voters, more than 66% of whom supported a full six-year term for him, compared to just over 61% overall.

Meanwhile, state ballot propositions that won at the ballot box all enjoyed wider support from Napa County voters, but measures that failed overall stumbled even harder locally.

Proposition 1, which changes the state constitution to guarantee access to abortion and contraception, captured more than 73% of the Napa County vote – 6 percentage points above what already was the most decisive yes vote among this year’s measures.

By contrast, the decisive defeat of Proposition 27 – which would have opened up online sports betting in California – was even louder and clearer in the Napa Valley. Locally, more than 85% of voters rejected the measure, compared to 82.4% across the state.