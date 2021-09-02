California Democrats, businesses back proposal to encourage COVID vaccine requirements

The measure would have to be modified through the so-called "gut and amend" process, or when lawmakers essentially create a new bill without having to start the entire legislative process from scratch.

So far, the coalition backing the bill includes some of the most high-profile and powerful business organizations in the state, including the California Chamber of Commerce.

In a Wednesday support letter to Low, dozens of organizations said "encouraging vaccination is necessary to reopening California's economy and protecting our workers."

The business groups wrote that although current federal COVID-19 guidance says it's legal to mandate the vaccine as a condition of employment, "some employers are hesitant to require vaccination out of fear of litigation."

"AB 1102 will eliminate any ambiguity about an employer's right to mandate vaccines by codifying the guidance issued" by federal and state agencies, "and confirming that it is legal under California law to require vaccination if an employer so chooses."

Representatives for the hotel, wine, craft beer, restaurant and agriculture industries also signed on to the letter.

Low declined to comment.