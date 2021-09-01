California voters say COVID-19 is a big issue. Here's where recall election candidates stand

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a COVID-19 emergency in California. Virtually every aspect of California life has been impacted by the pandemic, from work to worship, recreation to education.

Now, with a recall election in full swing, California voters get to weigh in on Newsom's job performance during the pandemic. Voters have until Sept. 14 to turn in their ballots.

The ballot asks voters two questions: Should Gov. Newsom be recalled from office and, if so, who should replace him as governor? There are 46 candidates lined up to take the job, though one has since dropped out for health issues.

Here's what each of the candidates, as well as Newsom, has to say about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it should be handled in California.

Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has provided voters with plenty of evidence for how he would handle the pandemic.

It was Newsom who declared a statewide emergency that ultimately led to much of the state closing down. Newsom also issued a statewide mandate that Californians where masks when outside their homes. It ended in June, although some counties have reinstated local mask requirements.