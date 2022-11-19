Calistoga, Yountville and St. Helena will soon shift mayors

A major shift is brewing in the government leadership structures of Yountville, Calistoga and St. Helena.

With the Nov. 8 election results falling more and more into place, the mayors of those three cities — two of whom have held their seats for around a decade — are preparing to leave office. In December, the three new mayors will be certified and, shortly after, will begin to serve as the new leaders of their respective cities.

As of Friday afternoon, Yountville mayoral candidate Marjorie Mohler held an 48 vote lead over candidate Pam Reeves. In Calistoga, candidate Don Williams held an 11 vote lead over Gary Kraus for the mayoral seat.

But it’s clear that in St. Helena, Paul Dohring — who’s served eight years on the St. Helena City Council — will be taking on the mayoral role. He built a comfortable vote lead over competitor Eric Hall, who conceded the race on Thursday. (Hall will remain on the St. Helena City Council to serve out the remaining two years of his term.)

Dohring will take the reins from Geoff Ellsworth, who’s been mayor of St. Helena for four years, and served on the City Council for two years prior to that.

The leaders in the mayoral races declined to go on the record regarding their future plans until the election became fully settled.

All of Napa’s municipalities are run through a council-manager form of city government, which means that local mayors are part of the city council and technically only have a few more responsibilities than a typical council member.

Under that government structure, the city council as a whole votes to give direction to a city manager — the mayor’s vote counts just as much as anyone else on the council — who’s tasked with handling the day-to-day operations of government.

But, with that in mind, much of what distinguishes the role is the symbolic nature of the mayor title, according to current and past mayors of Napa County municipalities.

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar — who’s served in the role for 12 years, and held a Town Council role for six years prior — said he’s understood the official role as, in essence, representing the head of Yountville’s leadership team. But he also said he’s often heard the mayor be described as representing the most identifiable position in local government, and he agrees with that perspective.

“There is a universal understanding of what that role is,” Dunbar said. “In some cases people don’t know who their council members are. They don’t know who their supervisors are. But, I would say, the vast majority of people know and understand who their mayor is.”

Dunbar noted that the shift will be particularly major for Yountville, considering Town Manager Steve Rogers — who's served in the role for 15 years — announced this week he'd be retiring early next year.

Jill Techal — a city of Napa mayor for four terms who stepped down from the seat in 2020 and now serves as program coordinator of Leadership Napa Valley — said she saw the shift as a great opportunity for the new leaders to work together.

Techal stressed that, while she led the city of Napa, she appreciated having strong connections with the mayors of the other Napa cities. She heard from them during the 2014 South Napa earthquake, she said, and was able to let people know that those cities weren’t particularly damaged and were open for tourism.

“I knew that when I was being interviewed I could say, ‘it’s not a great time to come to Napa because we’re working on cleanup, but I heard Yountville, Calistoga and St. Helena are good shape, and they would love to see you,” Techel said.

Techal noted that Napa’s mayors have the additional job — compared to council members — of running council meetings and setting agendas. That means they have a responsibility to help facilitate discussion and make sure all sides have a chance to be heard, according to Techal.

“It wasn’t me saying: ‘here’s what I want to do,’” she said. “I felt it was more important to ensure everyone had an opportunity to weigh in on issues.”

Calistoga mayor Chris Canning, who’s served a decade in the role, said the mayor of a small town also generally serves as spokesperson for the city, or as the face of it. That includes representing the city at the county, state and federal levels, he said, but the mayor is also the person who receives the majority of calls — predominately consisting of complaints — from residents.

Mayors also get to take part in the “fun stuff,” Canning said, such as ribbon cuttings for new businesses. And the mayor is also responsible for pulling the community together during challenging times.

“When disaster happens, and unfortunately there will probably be more in the future, you’re the person that has to rally the community, rally the staff to serve in the best interests of the people,” Canning said.

Setting the right leadership tone will be important, given that the incoming mayors, all of which have served as councilmembers, will be joined by new councilmembers who don’t have experience in elected office. And a new supervisor — Anne Cottrell — will soon represent the 3rd District region that covers all those cities on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, replacing Diane Dillon, who has held the seat for two decades.

Though all the city council races are basically decided in Napa County municipalities, it’s still unclear exactly who the new mayors in Yountville and Calistoga will be. That’s because election results remain close even with 95% of the ballots tallied as a Friday afternoon. Residents will need to wait for Napa County’s Dec. 2 certification of the election results to officially know who will represent them.

The soon-to-be-former St. Helena mayor, Ellsworth, said he thinks the deepest, most important part of being mayor is remaining a calm center for the community. That can be a challenge, he said, owing to political and cultural divides.

But Dohring and whoever wins the Calistoga and Yountville seats have had experience serving as councilmembers, Ellsworth said, which will help immensely.

“You’re like the head chef at a restaurant,” Ellsworth said. “You don’t make every bowl of soup, but you’re there to make sure every bowl gets made.”

Ellsworth added that, during his term, Napa’s governmental entities have worked together remarkably well during emergencies — such as wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic — because they’ve all kept lines of communication up and worked together.

All three current mayors said they're planning to take some time off once they turn over their seats.

“The philosophical or issues-related stuff sits on top of the basic responsibility of keeping our community stable,” Ellsworth said. “Which is why, in an emergency, my expectation is that elected officials will drop their political agenda.”