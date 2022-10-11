Developers of American Canyon's Watson Ranch file lawsuits over schools, water

Developers of Watson Ranch in American Canyon want the courts to resolve disputes with the Napa Valley Unified School District over schools and with neighboring Vallejo over water.

Two recent lawsuits involve one of Napa County’s biggest developments in decades. Watson Ranch has begun construction and ultimately is to have more than 1,000 homes, parks, a hotel and a town center.

Both lawsuits were filed in Napa County Superior Court.

In one lawsuit, developers say they'll pay school fees when the Napa district, which oversees American Canyon public schools, builds campuses to serve Watson Ranch. District leaders say American Canyon shouldn't issue Watson Ranch building permits until the developers pay school fees.

American Canyon 1 LLC, in its suit, cites a 2016 agreement between the two parties. That agreement says NVUSD will build an elementary school in Watson Ranch and a second middle school in the city. Developers will pay certain amounts of money to the school district.

Fees paid by American Canyon 1 LLC under the agreement are to be used "exclusively" for these schools, the lawsuit states.

In 2021, NVUSD told the developers it won’t be building the elementary school and second middle school. The school district claims the 2016 agreement still requires the developers to make payments due, including school impact fees, the lawsuit said.

The district in August sent a letter to American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley saying the city shouldn’t issue building permits unless the developer shows proof of payment, according to the lawsuit. It is unclear from the lawsuit documents how much money is at stake.

Watson Ranch developers want the court to issue a judicial declaration saying the 2016 agreement requires the school district to build an elementary school and middle school in exchange for payments.

NVUSD responded with a written statement that read: "The Education Code authorizes school districts to impose school impact or 'developer' fees on both residential and commercial development. School districts rely on these fees to build and improve their facilities to accommodate new students generated by development.

"By statute, developers are required to pay certain levels of fees. However, those fees typically fall far short of a school district’s actual needs to address schools for the students who will live in the developments.

"For larger residential development projects, developers and school districts frequently negotiate agreements for the developer to help offset the impact of the new students that housing will generate. This benefits the residents of the future housing, the school district and the developer, who is able to market and sell homes that will be served by adequate school facilities. In 2016, the district and American Canyon 1, LLC, developer of the Watson Ranch project, negotiated such a cooperative agreement.

"The developer now appears to take the position that it is not required to comply with the 2016 agreement. At a bare minimum, the developer is legally required to pay its statutory developer fees. Under the Education Code, developers must pay their statutory developer fees prior to issuance of building permits for the square footage on which the fees are imposed.

"Unfortunately, the developer has been issued building permits by the City of American Canyon, even though no fees have been paid to the district, either under the contract or by statute. The district has a duty to ensure that this developer, like all other residential developers within the district’s boundaries, pays its fair share of fees and does so in a timely fashion.

"Instead of paying any fees, the developer has now filed a lawsuit against our public school district relating to the agreement. The District remains hopeful that this matter can be resolved so as to avoid spending unnecessary tax dollars on legal fees. However, we cannot and will not stand by while this developer, unlike all others, seeks to escape its legal obligations."

American Canyon in an Aug. 17 letter to the school district said the city's standard practice is to refrain from issuing building permits until developers show they have paid school fees. But in this case, the district furnished the city with the 2016 agreement as evidence of compliance with the Education Code.

The 2016 agreement, and a development pact between the developer and city, give American Canyon 1 LLC certain vested rights, City Attorney William Ross wrote.

"Stated differently, under the current scenario, the city is both statutorily and contractually obligated to proceed with its obligations to process the project, including the projects entitlement and permits," Ross wrote.

The Napa school district has dealt with falling enrollment in recent years. Still, some in American Canyon have expressed puzzlement that the district would jettison planned, new schools in their seemingly fast-growing city.

A consultant for NVUSD in 2021 said Watson Ranch will eventually add 461 students to the district. The development will be completed in phases, making it unlikely the maximum number of students will be enrolled at one time, he said.

Such boosts to student enrollment from housing development won’t overcome the effects of chronic housing scarcity that is driving more parents working in Napa County to commute from elsewhere, Rob Murray of King Consulting told district officials.

The district's scrapping of the planned, second American Canyon middle school in 2019 caused much controversy in the city. The district said it couldn't afford the operational costs of the additional school and instead opted to expand the city's existing middle school on Benton Way, on American Canyon's west side.

A second lawsuit has Jaeger Vineyards, JamCan LLC and American Canyon 1 LLC suing nearby Vallejo over water. Watson Ranch is being built on the Jaeger family's land.

In 1993, Jaeger Vineyards granted an easement for Vallejo water pipes on the property. In exchange, Jaeger is to receive 167,000 gallons of free water and the right to buy 160 acre-feet annually, the lawsuit said.

An acre-foot is enough water to serve one to two typical California households annually, according to the Water Education Foundation.

Vallejo, in a February letter, said it won’t provide water for Watson Ranch development, only water used solely by Jaeger Vineyards for limited purposes. But the 1993 agreement puts no limits on the use of the promised water, the lawsuit said.

Jaeger and its partner companies have for nearly a decade worked “to develop much-needed housing for the region at the property, along with parks, trails and public spaces … all of which are dependent upon the city of Vallejo providing water …” the lawsuit said.

The developers want the court to order Vallejo to provide the water.

Despite the legal entanglements, Watson Ranch moves ahead. Homes, apartments and roads have been under construction this year.

When asked by email whether the dispute with the school district and the water situation would slow Watson Ranch's development, Terrence McGrath of American Canyon 1 LLC simply replied: "No."

A Vallejo city spokesperson didn't respond Monday or Tuesday to a request for comment.