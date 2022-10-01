Election 2022: Anne Cottrell, John Dunbar want to represent Napa County's 3rd District

Both Anne Cottrell and John Dunbar want to be the Napa County supervisor who represents the heart of wine country, with its acres of world-famous vineyards and wineries.

Only one can win the 3rd District Board of Supervisors seat and voters in a district that includes Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga and a northeast slice of the city of Napa will make their pick in the Nov. 8 election.

Both have long histories in Napa County. Cottrell was born and raised in St. Helena after her parents came in 1969 to make wine. She later worked for the Oregon state attorney general, returned to Napa County and is on the county Planning Commission.

“I have a long-term connection to the people and places of the county,” she said.

Dunbar grew up in Oakland, but visited Napa County as a youth because his uncle was chief of surgery at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville. He moved to the county and to Yountville in 1998, where he is mayor.

“The attraction specifically in Yountville was the small-town feel,” Dunbar said. “Having grown up in Oakland, I really fell in love with the style of living in Yountville.”

What makes them different

Dunbar said he's learned local people in general agree the county must protect water supplies, prevent wildfires and protect the natural environment.

“What really I think defines me against my opponent is my strong commitment to the business community and the agricultural community,” Dunbar said. “This is a defining time in this valley, based on the challenges to our wine industry and agriculture.”

He supports protecting the environment, but believes Cottrell is seen as someone who focuses more on environmental issues than some of the other important issues, Dunbar said.

“If we don’t continue to have a strong local economy, we can’t do a lot of the other things we want to do,” Dunbar said. “We can’t achieve the goals we want to achieve. It takes money to protect the valley. It takes money for us to be successful. Most of that money is coming from visitors.”

Cottrell said she sees a three-legged stool — the economy, natural and agricultural resources and the community of people who live here.

“If we get out of balance on any of those three, we’re not headed in a sustainable direction,” she said.

One thing that differentiates her is her experience, including working on natural resource and criminal issues as an attorney, serving eight years on the county Planning Commission and serving on boards for the Land Trust of Napa County and Nimbus Arts in St. Helena, she said.

The 3rd District is the biggest supervisor district geographically. It has a diversity of communities, with a lot of rural residents. Each municipality has its own flavor and personality, she said.

“I think I bring a deep understanding of the differences there and an understanding of that geography,” Cottrell said.

Dunbar mentioned his experience on the Yountville Town Council for 18 years, with 12 years as mayor. He's worked with his elected colleagues throughout the valley and at the county level and has worked on such things as city budgets, he said.

To approve or not approve?

The Board of Supervisors sets policies that say when new wineries can come in, how wineries can expand and where new vineyards might be planted. It helps shape wine country growth.

But growth can be controversial. When is enough enough?

“I find that our wine industry is very sensitive to any development, whether it’s vineyard plantings or facilities being built or expanded,” Dunbar said. “I think there’s definitely an awareness to the sensitivity to not overdoing it.”

Some people think any more vineyards and wineries are too many. But he thinks the long-term Napa County plan to regulate growth has succeeded, Dunbar said.

“That said, not every parcel, not every property is appropriate for a winery or vineyard,” he said. “We have to be consistent with applying the law. But we also have to be consistent protecting impacts to the environment, our water supply.”

There’s a complicated, complex set of conditions that need to be met. When they are met, it’s fair to allow property owners to do what the law permits, he said.

Cottrell in her role on the county Planning Commission has been on the front line of wine country growth issues.

“We have a set of regulations and processes and pretty rigorous conditions of approval,” she said. “So those boxes all need to be checked.”

Recently a winery came to the Planning Commission and wanted to increase visitation. The owners also showed how they would manage traffic and reduce water use.

“That, in that particular instance, was a rationale for me to support that,” Cottrell said.

She likes having wineries do traffic management plans. That allows them to come up with their own solutions, she said.

New wineries must obtain a use permit and wineries wanting to grow must revise their use permit. That often involves doing various studies, working with county staff and ultimately going to the Planning Commission.

Amid all of this, Cottrell said she’s concerned about wise stewardship of natural resources.

“And yet I’m also concerned we create an environment where businesses have clarity and certainty about the process, what it’s going to take to get to that finish line,” she said.

Cottrell as a planning commissioner has been involved in long Planning Commission sessions trying to figure out how many visitors a particular winery should be allowed.

“It’s really not an each-visitor impact,” Cottrell said. “It’s the impact on water use and the impact on traffic, which is vehicle miles travelled. The more we can focus on what the actual impacts are, that allows applicants to come up with their own solutions. And the county is actually paying attention to what really matters…”

Going door-to-door for campaigning, she talked to a winery worker who was frustrated about wineries that don’t follow the rules, given his does. It's important to have a level playing field, Cottrell said.

Dunbar sees room to improve how the county permitting process works.

“I don’t think it’s fair that it cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and takes years to work through a permit application or modification,” Dunbar said.

He questioned how the county limits each winery to a certain number of tasting room visitors that varies from winery to winery. Other industries don’t face similar, arbitrary limitations. He doesn’t think the practice achieves the goal of regulating visitor traffic, Dunbar said.

“I’m not saying its 100% correct or wrong, but I think visitation and other limits should be reviewed and reconsidered to see if they’re achieving the goals they are meant to achieve,” Dunbar said.

He also doesn’t think the county consistently applies the rules, Dunbar said. If neighbors complain, the county imposes different limitations than if neighbors don’t complain.

Issues that excite

Cottrell and Dunbar considered the issue that they are most passionate about, that really excites them.

Dunbar said the most important priority is providing housing to all income levels. But the thing that excites him?

“Personal passion is supporting our business community, which is agriculture, wineries, restaurants and hospitality,” he said. “That is our core identity. That’s what leads us to all of the other things.”

Napa County found out during the pandemic what happens when those industries shut down, he said.

“People lose their jobs, it puts pressure on being able to afford rent or mortgage, it then means we may not be able to afford some of the other priorities we find valuable, which is having wildfire protection, being able to prioritize climate initiatives,” he said.

Cottrell talked wildfire prevention, water security, workforce housing, climate change and county communications. She elaborated on wildfire prevention.

“One of the things about wildfire is it is an existential threat to the county,” she said.

Fire is a common enemy where people can work together. That’s true whether they identify primarily as a resident or a member of the wine industry, Cottrell said.

“I think we need common ground as a starting point for lots of other issues,” she said. “We're not going to solve our water security issues if we’re a polarized county. And similarly, housing and climate change.”

Anne Cottrell Anne Cottrell Age: 51 City: St. Helena Occupation: Planning commissioner, mother Education: UC Berkeley School of Law Most admired person: Sue Cottrell (mother) Favorite book: "Angle of Repose" by Wallace Stegner Sample of endorsements: County Supervisor Diane Dillon, county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Cal Fire Firefighters Local 2881

John Dunbar John Dunbar Age: 59 City: Yountville Occupation: Mayor Education: Bachelor of Science, UC Davis Most admired person: Martin Luther King Favorite book: "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho Sample of endorsements: Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Napa County Farm Bureau, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, county Supervisor Ryan Gregory