Election 2022: Joelle Gallagher, Suzanne Besú Truchard vie for Napa County 1st District Supervisor seat

Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Besú Truchard are each making a pitch to voters — “I’m the best choice to be on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

They need votes from a 1st District that includes much of downtown Napa and the Carneros region. They must convince people they can handle controversial wine country issues and forge a vision for the future.

What makes each of them different from their opponent?

“I would say the number one point of differentiation is experience,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher grew up Sonoma County, went to Napa’s Justin-Siena High School and lived in various parts of the Bay Area. She moved to Napa County in 1992 when her daughter was 6 months old, where she had family.

She is executive director of First 5 Napa County and is on the county Planning Commission. She once served as executive director of Cope Family Center and Napa County Farm Bureau.

“I’ve been advocating for working families, living wage, housing, all these issues, frankly, for decades,” Gallagher said.

Truchard, the daughter of Cuban immigrants, came to Napa County about 13 years ago. She was looking for an attorney job in the San Francisco area, visited Napa Valley, met her future husband Anthony Truchard and moved here, where she is an attorney and real estate broker.

Truchard highlights her private sector credentials. She said she’s used to negotiating and advocating on behalf of her clients – and if elected, her clients would be the county and its residents.

“I feel as though the current Napa County system is sort of a mess. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes drama and alliances and all these things. And I don’t feel the current government is serving the people of Napa,” she said.

Agriculture or Agricultural Disneyland?

Napa County faces wine country issues. One is striking the proper balance between two visions – a dirt-under-the-fingernails agricultural area and a destination for wine, food and the good life.

Truchard said Napa County has had a thoughtful growth pattern. She called agriculture the highest and best land use in the rural county and noted her endorsement from Napa County Farm Bureau.

She also sees the tourism growth in the downtown city of Napa and wants to balance that with providing things for locals, such as everyday shops and restaurants and maybe a community pool.

Some of these issues within Napa city limits are under control of the Napa City Council, not the Board of Supervisors. But Truchard sees people’s concerns as spilling across government compartments.

“What I’ve learned with this process is sometimes the city and county are at odds,” Truchard said. “And I just find that ridiculous. The city and the county should have a symbiotic relationship."

She plans to have weekly check-ins with the council members and the mayor, Truchard said.

Gallagher said the direct-to-consumer model changed ways wineries do business. That model depends on customers visiting the winery, given wineries have a harder time finding distributors.

Does that mean wine country sizzle must overshadow agricultural substance? Gallagher says "no."

“There are examples of wineries that are able to still leave a fairly light footprint on the county — to farm and to process their grapes and make their wines and not create places that I guess really just don’t stay within the agricultural character of Napa County,” she said.

“Dirt under the fingernails” is part of the county’s history and charm, Gallagher said.

“That can be degraded in some ways by places that don’t really appreciate and enhance that,” she said.

The Board of Supervisors sets policies that helps determine when winery and vineyard proposals get the green light and when they don’t. It gets to say “yes” and “no” to wine country growth.

Gallagher said that as a planning commissioner she reads the staff reports carefully. She talks with applicants and visits the sites. She talks to neighbors who might have concerns. If neighbors say local wells are going dry, that’s ground-truthing information.

“I want to see a project from all sides,” Gallagher said.

When the rubber hits the road, you have to use common sense and ask the overarching question, “What is best for the community?” she said.

“Is this a project that going to enhance to community, be something that will be positive for the community or is it not?” Gallagher said. “It could be a lot of different factors that could be pro and con when asking that question.”

Truchard said one must look at the county ordinances and what is permissible under the law and such factors as water supply. She doesn’t plan to make decisions arbitrarily. Neither does she plan to rubberstamp every proposed winery and vineyard.

No wants to see the Disney-fication of Napa, Truchard said. But, while some people say Napa County has too many visitors, the next generation of wine and hospitality people are going to Paso Robles and other parts of California to work and live.

“I think it is a double-edged sword,” she said. “If you stop everything, then you don’t have young people wanting to be innovative here, wanting to be creative. And Napa becomes a retirement community.”

Too wine dependent?

One issue that periodically comes up is whether Napa County’s economy is too wine-centric and needs diversification.

“I always think economic diversity is a good thing,” Truchard said. “There’s no denying the main economic engine that fuels this valley is our agriculture, grape-growing and tied to that, wine-making and hospitality.”

Perhaps the county could bring health-and -wellness or tech companies to the southern county. These things will likely be mostly ancillary to agriculture, she said.

When going door-to-door, she meets people who work for the wine industry. But she also meets meet people who are in tech or have a marketing company and work out of their homes, she said.

“Actually, the pandemic did push a little of that into Napa,” she said.

Gallagher is also interested in the issue.

“I think it’s always worthwhile to be looking at how we can diversify our economy,” Gallagher said. “But I think we have to be realistic about what we can do given our geography, in terms of how we are situated in the Bay Area.”

Perhaps additional companies that are peripheral to the wine industry could locate here, Gallagher said.

The county Planning commissioner in 2020 heard a presentation that noted the county’s airport industrial area is 95% wine-related industries. Among the constraints to diversity mentioned was traffic on Highway 29 and Highway 12, which makes it harder for trucks and workers to travel.

New leader

Napa County is amid transition. The Board of Supervisors recently dismissed former County Executive Officer Minh Tran, citing his search for another job and job offer from Riverside County. Some residents criticized the Board for granting Tran severance pay.

The Board of Supervisors agreed not to hire the next county executive officer until January, when new supervisors are seated. Truchard and Gallagher considered what qualities they want in candidates.

Gallagher said she’s been on both sides. She’s served as an organizational administrator for several nonprofits and served on boards that hire administrators.

She wants a leader who has vision, knows how to manage, is a good relationship builder, can talk openly and frankly with board members, staff and community members, knows how to motivate others, is extremely collaborative and is trustworthy.

“How do you attract that really stellar person to your community? I think part of it is modeling the behavior,” Gallagher said.

Truchard criticized the county for granting a $400,000-plus severance package to former CEO Tran when he recently left to become county counsel for Riverside County. She called 18-months’ severance pay “outlandish” and "irresponsible."

She also said the county squandered taxpayers dollars in giving a $500,000 settlement to former Undersheriff Jon Crawford. That arose from Crawford's termination from his job and subsequent appeal.

"We have all our taxpayers dollars going to settlements. What about programs and resources and road repair? To me, it was very, very frustrating," Truchard said.

The next CEO needs to have a combination of humility, fiscal responsibility and communication skills, Truchard said.

What really excites

Numerous issues land in the lap of supervisors, from wine country growth to health and human services to the criminal justice system to libraries. Out of all of this, supervisors often have a passion for a certain issue.

With Gallagher, climate change response is among those rising to the top. She wants to see a green county with green cities.

“We have been on the cutting edge of wine-making and great food,” she said. “Why are we also not on the cutting edge of responding to climate change?”

Napa County in 2018 released a draft climate action plan for the rural, unincorporated county. It shelved the effort while it pursues a possible county climate action plan that includes the cities.

That draft 2018 plan had a lot of, “Let’s support this” and “Let’s encourage that,” Gallagher said.

“I don’t believe a plan like that will work very well,” she said. “Basically, it’s just asking people to do the right thing.”

She wants a plan to not only require certain practices, but also incentivize them. Maybe grants from the state or federal government or other agencies can help the county move in the right direction, she said.

Truchard talked about putting local needs first. The main components of that are road repair, traffic and homelessness.

“I think we need more focus and funding to fix the roads,” she said. “If you look at other hospitality destinations and other cities, their roads are pristine. And we do need to be that way, whether it’s a country road or one of the more traversed roads here.”

On the traffic front, she said she was knocking on doors on Main Street and cars were just zipping by. She as supervisor would want to work with such organizations such as Slow Down Napa.

She would study successful homelessness programs in other parts of the country to see what works and what doesn’t.

“I think we can do more, so the everyday local person feels their needs are being heard and addressed,” Truchard said.

Joelle Gallagher Joelle Gallagher Age: 59 City: Napa Occupation: Executive Director, First 5 Napa County Education: Bachelor of Science, University of Santa Clara Most admired person: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Favorite book: "Like Water for Chocolate" by Laura Esquivel Sample of endorsements: Local Firefighters Associations 2881, 2134, 1186; Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; 1st District county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley; Napa Sierra Club

Suzanne Besú Truchard Suzanne Besú Truchard Age: 42 City: Napa Occupation: Small business owner/attorner/mother Education: Northwestern University School of Law Most admired person: Lin-Manuel Miranda Favorite book: "My Own Words" by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, non-fiction Sample of endorsements: State Sen. Bill Dodd, county Supervisor Diane Dillon, county Supervisor Ryan Gregory, former Napa Mayor Jill Techel, Napa County Farm Bureau