Disputes between former Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran and the county continue, with a new claim filed by Tran alleging wrongful termination and violation of his civil rights.
This latest claim filed with the county is dated Jan. 27. It follows a 2021 claim Tran filed related to complaints he has about Supervisor Belia Ramos.
Attorneys representing Napa County apparently proposed Tran sign a release for the 2021 claim, which Tran had offered to settle for $1 under conditions not made public. Tran responded with four pages that include the additional claims.
“I am unable to sign off on the release as-is because it contains ambiguities, inaccuracies and fails to tell the whole story,” wrote Tran, who is now Riverside County counsel.
Tran did not respond to the Napa Valley Register's requests for comment.
However, the new claim describes the story from his viewpoint, as well as adding new allegations.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors went into closed session Tuesday to discuss both the 2021 claim and the latest claim, with no action announced. The Register requested and obtained a redacted copy of the latest claim.
Tran served as county executive officer in Napa from to May 2017 to late July 2022, having previously been county counsel. The Board of Supervisors released him after learning he might take a job as county counsel in Riverside County.
Tran is eligible for $467,000 severance pay, but under county policy must first release all claims against the county. A claim can be a precursor to a lawsuit.
Tran in latest his claim alleges a “hostile work environment, retaliation and conspiracy to commit wrongful termination.”
He recites what was previously known — how Ramos in early 2021 received a COVID-19 vaccine shot before her age group was eligible. Ramos has said this was an “end-of-the-day” shot that otherwise would have been thrown away.
“Supervisor Belia Ramos wanted me to defend her when she was accused of jumping the vaccine line,” Tran wrote. “I refused.”
Ramos later reported Tran to the State Bar of California, saying Tran withheld information favorable to her in that matter. Tran at the time called the information preliminary and said new information had arisen. This dispute led to Tran’s initial claim in October 2021, which he filed with the county while still its CEO.
In his latest claim, Tran goes further.
“Ramos constantly berated me for every little thing,” Tran said. “She undermined my leadership and the credibility with my county team, with local community members and also with others throughout the state, because I was serving as president of the California Association of County Executives.”
He accused her of calling his office on the third floor of the County Administration Building “a dumpster fire” and saying nobody wanted to work with him. Things got so bad that he had to have a witness present whenever he met with her, Tran wrote.
Ramos said in an email Monday that she is limited in how she can respond, given that this has the potential to involve litigation as well as a personnel matter.
Not everyone shared Tran's opinion of Ramos. Two former, high-ranking Napa County employees told the Register a couple of years ago they left in part because they thought Tran favored other supervisors over Ramos.
Tran referred to other incidents. For example, he said in 2021 he shared with a supervisor allegations he had heard about Ramos from the community that could impact her credibility and reputation and, in turn, that of the county.
Ramos then had her attorney send him and the county a cease-and-desist letter, he wrote. He didn’t describe the allegations.
The Board of Supervisors ordered an investigation into how he learned of the allegations. The cease-and-desist letter interfered with his ability to perform his job and had a chilling effect on his regular communications with board members, he wrote.
“The board did not take appropriate steps to protect me, its employee; instead, it gave in to political fear and went after me instead,” Tran wrote.
He talked about a July 2022 county staff meeting he held that was apparently illegally recorded, with the recording becoming public. The Board of Supervisors later ordered a third-party investigation that proved inconclusive.
Napa County supervisors recently talked about a possibly illegal audio tape recording incident involving a county staff meeting.
Tran said no one interviewed him. Based on when the recording starts and the timing of the arrival of a certain individual to the meeting, relationship connections and subsequent actions taken to erase or delete records, the county should be able to identify the culprit, he wrote.
“To make matters worse, certain individuals actually got rewarded and promoted afterward,” Tran wrote. “There seems to be a conspiracy not only to fire me but also to violate my civil rights.”
Tran’s claim also addresses his departure from his Napa County job.
On July 21, 2022, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors had an online agenda item briefly posted for its July 26 meeting that said it would appoint Tran as county counsel. The item disappeared within hours. Still, word got back to Napa County and several Napa County supervisors said they were surprised.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors released Tran on July 28, 2022 after a closed session.
"The board is concerned that Mr. Tran has sought employment elsewhere and he is apparently in active talks with another employer," the board said in a statement. "The board believes it is critically important that its CEO have a laser focus on the business of Napa County and will devote 100% of his time and energy on behalf of the county."
In his latest claim, Tran calls these reasons “mere excuses.” Supervisors served as references when he started his job search in early 2022, he wrote.
Reasons he gave for his job search — besides disagreements with Ramos — included pending retirements of Supervisors Brad Wagenknecht and Diane Dilllon. He had questioned spending at First 5 Napa County, which was headed by Joelle Gallagher, then a strong candidate for supervisor, he wrote. Gallagher was ultimately elected to Wagenknecht's seat.
Supervisors asked him to delay his departure because the Measure L wildfire tax was on the June 2022 ballot, Tran wrote.
“Based on this request, I had both turned down job opportunities in Northern California and delayed accepting the job offer from Riverside,” he wrote.
Tran didn't say which supervisors knew of his job search. Ramos responded in an email on Monday.
"In my capacity as a board member, I was not provided information or notice by Minh Tran seeking alternative employment," she said. "I learned of Minh Tran being offered a position with Riverside County on July 22, 2022 through a (Riverside) Press Enterprise article."
Tran wrote that he wanted to clarify the non-disclosure agreement and release proposed to him by Napa County. The non-disclosure seems so overly broad as to contractually impose censorship, he wrote.
"For example, after my separation with the county, various individuals have shared new information with me relating to county business transactions that either already occurred in the past, happening now or will take place in the future," he wrote. "The additional information helped me connect the dots and gave me a better understanding of the reasons for certain board members' decisions...
"For example, would any information about ongoing personal or business relationships between one board member and a local attorney, family business interests relating to investments and parties benefitting from those investments and future board decisions, projects happening on properties that are in the city now but were recently owned by the county, etc., be subject to this non-disclosure provision?"
He also asked if, with the release provision, the county would consider allowing certain tort claims to go forward separately.
Rocklin resident Gary McIntyre does his taxes as soon as the filing season opens — not because he enjoys it but because he knows the quicker you file, the faster you get your refund.
Just as 70-year-old McIntyre was ready to electronically file his federal return, he received a 1099-MISC form in the mail with zero instructions on how to use it. He and other California taxpayers who were given a California inflation relief payment of $600 or more were automatically sent the form, which ignited widespread confusion.
McIntyre’s response: “Oh crap.”
“We were scouring the internet, we were reading the IRS publications,” he said. “We were trying to get the answers everywhere … everywhere without hiring some expensive lawyer.”
Both the California Franchise Tax Board, and later the Internal Revenue Service, said the California inflation relief — also known as the Middle Class Refund — is not taxable income and should not be reported on 2022 tax returns. The IRS guidance came weeks after both the filing season opened and several readers including McIntyre reached out to The Bee for answers.
“The failure to have identified and resolved this issue before the filing season suggests that someone, or everyone, was asleep at the switch,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins wrote on her blog in February.
And there’s still confusion over what to do if you already filed a return paying tax on the refund. The IRS said it will issue guidance at some point on that question.
The chaos is the latest in a lengthy string of troubles the tax agency has faced in recent years.
In 2021, for instance, only 11% of consumer calls to the IRS reached a representative. The average response time for a mail inquiry was 251 days.
Now the IRS could be flooded with a new series of consumer inquiries — a deluge that could have been prevented.
‘Not getting the service they need’
At his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing last week on his nomination as IRS commissioner, Daniel Werfel agreed improvements in consumer service are badly needed.
“Hardworking, honest taxpayers who need assistance in meeting their tax obligations are not getting the service they need,” he said, as he pledged to improve agency operations.
Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act authorized an additional $79.6 million to help the agency to modernize and improve its services.
Collins and advocacy groups have been warning for some time that operations are woefully ineffective in many ways. In the California situation, as well as with a similar tax break in Virginia, the IRS “missed the boat.”
“The impact of the delay in providing timely information and guidance is hard to overstate,” Collins said.
Virginia officials had the same view. Its Department of Taxation said “if you itemized your deductions, you may be required to report the rebate amount you received as income on your federal return.”
Software developers have had to devote time and resources to figuring out what to do — and face an IRS ruling that’s different from what they assume.
The delay in guidance could mean further delays in settling taxpayer accounts.
“This was a known issue, with ramifications for tens of millions of taxpayers, tax return preparers (who still prepare most federal income tax returns) and tax software developers,” Collins wrote.
What if I already claimed my Middle Class Refund?
If you claimed your inflation relief dollars as income on your state return before guidance came out, you have a couple of options.
Claudia Stanley, a CPA from Fresno, said you can either file a superseding or amended return to update your information. Tax Board spokesman Andrew LePage gave similar advice in a previous Bee story.
Advice on what to do if you already claimed your refund on your federal return will be different depending on who you ask.
In a February email to The Bee, LePage said the IRS informed the tax board that it was “looking into how it will handle these returns” and “asks that no action be taken” until guidance is given.
The Bee then contacted the IRS, which referred us to its February news release that does not include the answer on next steps taxpayers should take to correct their returns.
Stanley, who’s been a CPA for more than 30 years, said she doubts the IRS has the “mechanism” to examine returns and reverse those who’ve wrongfully claimed their refunds.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.