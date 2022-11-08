Gallagher takes early lead over Truchard in 1st District Napa County Board of Supervisors race

Joelle Gallagher took a sizable early lead over Suzanne Besú Truchard in the initial returns for the Napa County Board of Supervisors' 1st District race, with a sizable number of ballots remaining to be counted.

Gallagher had 57.69% of the vote and Truchard had 42.31% in the results announced by the county Election Division at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday. They are vying for the seat held by Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, who did not seek reelection.

County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur estimated Tuesday results could end up accounting for 35% to over 40% of the total vote in the all-mail-in election. The initial results were ballots received by around noon on Sunday. The next major update will come on Monday.

Gallagher is executive director of First 5 Napa County and has been a Napa County planning commissioner since 2017. Her supporters include Wagenknecht, Napa Vision 2050, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley and state Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

She held her election night gathering at the Women's Club on Franklin Street near downtown Napa. She took a few moments to reflect on a campaign effort that she said started almost two years ago.

"I just feel I grew as a person so much," Gallagher said. "So much is demanded of you as a candidate."

Gallagher said voters want government to focus on the residents and the workforce. They want affordable housing and ways to stay in Napa and raise a family and send their children to school here.

"Living wage issues," she said. "Definitely climate issues. No doubt people are very concerned about how we're going to sustain our community and how we're going to adapt to climate change."

Truchard, daughter of Cuban immigrants, is an attorney and real estate broker. Her supporters include state Sen. Bill Dodd, county Supervisors Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory and the Napa County Farm Bureau.

She held her election night gathering at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge. She called the campaign the hardest things she had done in her life, harder than defending her thesis before the Harvard faculty.

"It's like an 18-month-long interview with thousands and thousands of people," Truchard said.

Issues that she found resonated with voters were traffic, homelessness and road repair.

"Those were the three themes that no matter what pocket you found yourself, people were frustrated with those main issues," Truchard said. "I think as a Board of Supervisors, we need to focus and bring tangible solutions to the everyday locals, to the people of Napa."

The 1st District includes much of downtown Napa and the Carneros area.

The five-person Board of Supervisors will have two new members come January. In the 3rd District race, Anne Cottrell took an early 66%-to-34% lead over John Dunbar. Incumbent Diane Dillon didn't seek reelection.

Among the issues the Board of Supervisors faces next year is finding and hiring a new county executive officer, starting work on a general plan update and meeting state mandates to create more affordable housing.