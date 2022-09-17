Meadowood Napa Valley, county poised to ink 20-year development agreement

Meadowood Napa Valley resort should soon have a 20-year development agreement signed with Napa County to help with its rebirth from the Glass Fire.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The pending agreement describes a future vision for the resort northeast of St. Helena. Resort owners if they stick to the plan could obtain building and other permits on an expedited basis.

County Supervising Planner Sean Trippi said the agreement gives Meadowood “a vested right to develop.”

That helps with financing. Chris Birdwell of Meadowood said development agreements provide lenders with an approved plan that eliminates risks inherent in many larger projects.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said development agreements often benefit the developer and not the community. But he sees this one as being different and setting a high standard.

Public benefits listed in the agreement include “the return of one of Napa County’s largest employers and revenue generators” and an improved gathering space for nonprofit fundraisers and community events.

Meadowood employee on duty during Glass Fire hailed as ‘Hospitality Hero’ Meadowood employee Victor Perez Ayala is being hailed as a “Hospitality Hero” for the role he played during the Glass Fire.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously favored passing the development agreement. A final vote will come at a future meeting, but such second votes for ordinances are usually routine.

“I just really want to commend the applicant for really taking it to the highest bar possible,” Supervisor Diane Dillon said.

Much of Meadwood burned in the 2020 Glass Fire, though the resort is open using the remaining buildings. Among the things lost was the clubhouse, a three-star Michelin restaurant, nine guest lodges with a total of 42 guest rooms, event areas, golf shop, tennis shop and café.

A reborn Meadowood would still have 106 lodging rooms. But it is to have larger and reconfigured buildings to meet hospitality industry trends, accommodate social distancing and improve efficiency. The total area of structures under the development agreement could increase by 25%.

Joe Runco on behalf of Meadwood said the architecture will be elegant and distinctive, but not designed to be the primary thing people notice as they drive into a “hidden valley.

“Basically, the setting is meant to be more important than the individual architectural expressions themselves,” he said.

The Meadowood rebirth from the Glass Fire is to take place in phases in coming years.

“While the impact is devastating, we must move forward and look to the future. We view this as an opportunity to build Meadowood better than it was before the fires,” Birdwell said.

Meadowood began in 1961 when the county approved allowing homes and a country club on 286 acres. The Meadwood Golf & Racquet Club began its transformation into Meadowood Napa Valley resort in 1981.

Napa County doesn’t often use development agreements, several supervisors said. It did use one in 1981 for a prior project at Meadowood.