Napa City Council to consider annual fee on business use of public space for outdoor dining

Outdoor dining, a prominent feature of the pandemic era, is here to stay in the city of Napa. But the city will soon be asking businesses to pay an annual fee in return for their use of public spaces for drinking and dining.

The Napa City Council will be asked on Tuesday to approve annual permit fees of $10 per square foot of outdoor space used by such businesses. If approved by the council, the fee would apply to this year as well as 2023 and 2024.

The city’s outdoor dining Al Fresco program, which has not to date charged businesses, was started up in July 2020 to help Napa’s restaurants stay open during a period of time when California’s Public Health restrictions shut down or severely limited indoor dining.

The program, scheduled to end on Dec. 1 this year, included a program for building parklets — outdoor dining areas built over curbside parking spaces — that brought 19 parklets to downtown Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The city also took a separate action to close off a portion of Main Street, between Second and Third streets, in August 2020. The city is also working out ways to make that a permanent closure, though no city funds are currently allocated to such a project — which would cost roughly $1.5 million — and the city is working with the business community to figure out how to fund it.

In other news, the City Council will also be asked on Tuesday to review the license agreement the city maintains with STR Entertainment, producer of the summer Oxbow RiverStage Concert Series.

According to the council agenda, the city is suggesting a few amendments to the agreement. That includes an increased security deposit of $40,000, from $1,000; improved aesthetics in the area of the stage, including installing decorative fence screens around the stage enclosure and enhanced cleaning and litter removal following the concerts; and removing the fence line when the stage isn’t in use.

STR Entertainment is currently working to repair turf damage in the area of the stage, after the city found the company had breached their agreement by not repairing it by Oct. 21. The company was given a new Nov. 30 deadline, and producer Ken Tesler said he was confident the deadline would be met.

Among other items, the City Council is also slated to discuss the Napa County Continuum of Care 2022 plan to address local homelessness, and approve submittal of a Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program application to the State of California in order to seek state funding. And the council will be asked to authorize the submittal of a five-year, $4.1 million Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program grant application to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.