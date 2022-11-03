Napa County explores limiting new ag preserve mansion size

Napa County is looking for ways to keep development of new, large country estates from eating up too much potential vineyard space in Napa Valley wine country.

Deciding how much is too much is proving to be a sticky and controversial task. A county Planning Commission hearing on Wednesday raised questions.

The county since last year has explored imposing a 1-acre cap on each new residential project in the agricultural preserve, where non-farm development is strictly limited. This housing "envelope” would include the house and such potential features as sport courts, pools, patios, decks, gazebos, landscaping, paved or semi-permeable surfaces, parking and driveway.

The Planning Commission endorsed the goal while not yet being satisfied with the details. Some commissioners wanted more information on why county staff recommended a 1-acre limit, as opposed to something else.

“Pretty much this is coming down to, how do you decide the limit?” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said. “We’ve got the spirit of the thing.”

Some public commenters had a different question.

“What is the problem we are trying to solve?” said Matt Tunney, whose family has owned property in the valley since 1981.

A potential housing envelope policy would apply within the 32,000-acre agricultural preserve that is on the Napa Valley floor, as well as on the floors of Gordon Valley and Wooden Valley. Most of the rural county, such as the hills, would not be affected.

For context, a county report said an acre is enough room for five to six homes in a city subdivision.

The county created the agricultural preserve in 1968 to keep Napa Valley from becoming a sea of suburbs. But each property, by right, can have a house. There is no limit to the size of this residential development, though height is limited to 35 feet.

The proposed 1-acre maximum footprint policy would include possible exceptions, under a county staff proposal. Anyone wanting to exceed an acre could seek a use permit, which would require going before the county zoning administrator in a public hearing.

Commissioner Dave Whitmer, the former county agricultural commissioner, gave his view of why the agricultural preserve is different from other places.

“There are a lot of places where you can plant a lawn, you can build a building, you can have these outdoor residential spaces,” Whitmer said. “The places where you can grow the quality of wine grapes that are produced in the Napa Valley is a minute area.”

Lisa Badenfort of the North Bay Association of Realtors addressed commissioners. She listed a number concerns, such as added costs for property owners seeking to develop. Obtaining a use permit for an exception would be no small feat, with new surveys and recordings, she said.

She in the past has heard disparaging comments against “McMansions” and the idea that “this ordinance would just deservedly ban ‘rich people’s housing,’ ” Badenfort said — she didn't say from whom. She cautioned against anyone making sweeping assumptions.

County staff said an average of 10.1 acres of agricultural preserve vineyard land was lost annually to other uses from 1993 to 2021. Some of this was developed for farm reservoirs, some for roads, some for wineries.

Of those 10.1 acres, 3.2 acres were lost annually to residential development.

Tunney suggested this is a success story, saying the loss of only 3.2 acres a year to home development proves the agricultural preserve zoning is working and should be left alone.

Commissioner Anne Cottrell acknowledged that 3.2 acres annually isn’t a huge number, but is still a number and a recognizable trend.

Cottrell doesn’t favor adding another layer of design review. She doesn’t want to tell people where they can or cannot build on their property. Rather, she said, she wants to address the conversion issue allowing the most flexibility to the landowner.

A county staff report said the housing footprint law as proposed might not significantly change the conversion of agricultural land to residential uses. But it would allow additional county review for home developments exceeding an acre.

Commissioners wanted to explore how to handle solar arrays, given the county wants to encourage renewable energy. They wanted more data to show whether an acre envelope made sense for every parcel.

Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said people in the agricultural industry have asked why the county isn’t looking at the impact of residential development in agricultural zones.

“I’m kind of surprised there aren’t more people here discussing that piece,” she said, given most public commenters on Wednesday were connected to the real estate industry.

There’s more to come. Comments from the Planning Commission are to be forwarded to the county Board of Supervisors for possible action on a housing law.