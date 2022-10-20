Napa County has a builder for new jail, planned for 2025 opening

Napa County has itself a contractor to build a new jail, though the $128 million total budget it clung to for five years has finally been busted.

Broward Builders Inc. of Woodland is the low bidder for the job at $96.6 million. That boosts the total jail budget — everything from design to construction to furniture — to $133.3 million, about $5.3 million over the original target.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Given inflation, labor availability and supply chain problems that have arisen since 2018, Napa County officials aren’t complaining.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory on Wednesday said the county had worried about facing a 20% increase. Instead, it’s a 4% increase and the county has time to find the extra money.

“That to me is a win,” he said.

Napa County is building a jail with 332 beds, including 28 in a mental health/medical unit. It will replace the existing 264-bed jail in downtown Napa.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded the construction contract to Broward Builders. Construction could start late this year and be finished in December 2024, with the new jail opening in March 2025.

A jail along Highway 221 in the vicinity of Napa Valley College might not sound like an ideal entry feature for the city of Napa and Napa Valley. The architect’s goal is to avoid having passers-by see grim, abandon-hope-type buildings behind fences topped with razor wire.

“It’s not going to look like a jail, in our opinion,” said Maynard Feist of Lionakis, the firm designing the jail.

Renderings show a landscaped parking lot and entrance with a canopy. What designers call the "civic and public front" could be almost any government building. Feist described a look with earth, stone, metal and masonry.

The jail’s day room is to be an airy area with tables and seats. Feist described it as a less institutional and more normative environment with lots of daylight, attention to acoustics and an approachable, welcoming staff station.

“This direct supervision model is the way to go in making sure you can manage your inmates in a very respectful — I shouldn’t call them inmates, but clients — in a very respectful way and fosters rehabilitation,” he said.

The mental health/medical care day room will have abundant natural light and a carpet pattern that resembles a river. It will be a calming environment where "clients" won’t feel threatened, Feist said.

Napa County’s existing jail near Third and Coombs streets in downtown Napa cost $4 million and opened with 60 beds in 1976. By 1988, overcrowding led to inmates sleeping on dining room tables. It was remodeled and expanded in 1989 at a cost of $8 million.

The 2014-15 grand jury called for a new jail. Among other things, jurors noted that California's 2011 “realignment” program shifted some inmates with longer sentences from state prisons to local jails.

Napa County had to do such things as group inmates by classifications in common areas, taking into consideration such factors as gang affiliations. Restrictions to cells due to overcrowding and classification status aren’t conducive to safety or reducing recidivism, the grand jury said.

The county director of corrections, Dina Jose, described the existing jail more succinctly. “It just doesn’t lend itself anymore to the needs of who we have in custody,” she told county supervisors.

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said the county is vulnerable to lawsuits if it keeps the current jail.

“Now we have a defense,” he said. “We’re building a new jail, a better jail … better with mental health, better with programs. I hate to spend ($133 million) on a jail, but this was the only way we could do this.”

Also, Gregory said, there's the benefit of being able to get rid of the old jail and add something better in downtown Napa.

Dennis Broward of Brower Construction said the firm built the performing arts building at Napa Valley College. It has done about $300 million of jail building work and has $110 million under contract, not counting the Napa project.