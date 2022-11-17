Napa County hones winery code violations approach

Here’s an ongoing Napa County question — how to treat wineries asking to legalize code violations for having too many visitors or making too much wine and then asking for still more.

The Planning Commission in a few dozen such cases has legalized the violations. Requested extras are another story. Some commissioners have expressed concern about mixing forgiveness and future growth requests.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“My hang-up has always been kind of feeling like we’re rewarding someone because they've been out of compliance,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

At times, the Planning Commission has both legalized the violations and granted the future growth extras. Other times, the commission has legalized the violations and turned down the extras.

On Wednesday, the commission came up with another option. It legalized visitation violations by Madrigal Family Winery and also granted future growth requests — but only if Madrigal avoids further violations for a year and meets other benchmarks.

That gives Madrigal winery the chance to secure its future growth requests without returning to the Planning Commission for another hearing. The winery has expansion rights contingent on performance.

“Now we have a bit of a precedent as we get these going forward,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said.

Or at least the commission has created another option. Commissioner Megan Dameron said she likes to look at applications on a case-by-case basis.

Madrigal Family Winery near Calistoga came before the commission under the county’s 2019 voluntary code compliance program. The winery’s 2003 permit allowed 1,210 visitors annually at tastings and marketing events, and it has been hosting about 5,900.

The winery had other violations as well. It had eight full-time employees rather than four, an entry gate that didn’t meet commercial standards, and an unpermitted fermentation tank, office trailer and wooden hospitality deck.

The commission approved a higher visitor count and the deck, although the deck also requires a building permit. Madrigal is removing the tank and office trailer.

Beyond correcting the violations, Madrigal asked to have its annual combined visitation for tastings and marketing events raised to 11,520 guests.

When Madrigal received its original use permit nearly two decades ago, it sold wine through distributors. But the market has changed, and Madrigal today sells all of its wine directly to consumers, said Jon Webb on behalf of the winery.

“Visitors and hospitality is the lifeblood to the survival of this winery and their business,” he said.

Webb described how owner Chris Madrigal’s grandparents came to the area in 1938. His father started the Madrigal vineyards after the Korean War in the early 1950s.

“They are truly a very local, very family-orientated group of people,” Webb said.

Commissioners granted those 11,520 guests annually after a year without violations. In addition, the winery must first install a left-turn lane, 200 feet of new leach line and a 6,507-gallon water storage tank, and reduce its landscaping from 18,000 to 14,500 square feet to conserve water.

Madrigal Family Winery is located on 10 acres at 3718 St. Helena Highway, an Upvalley section of Highway 29.

The Planning Commission vote was unanimous, with only Commissioners Whitmer, Mazotti and Dameron present. Commissioners Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher — both on the verge of become county supervisors-elect after the Nov. 8 election — were out of town, with Cottrell attending a California State Association of Counties conference.