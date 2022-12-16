Napa County honors departing Supervisors Wagenknecht and Dillon

Brad Wagenknecht and Diane Dillon received a sometimes emotional sendoff as they participated in their last full Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting.

With their departure from the board as of January goes several decades of experience. Wagenknecht has been a supervisor for 24 years and Dillon for 20 years.

That’s a combined 44 years of attending meetings and addressing county issues, as 44-year-old Supervisor Belia Ramos noted.

“With us today is the experience of my entire life and being, between the two of you,” Ramos said.

Wagenknecht sat behind the dais during the Tuesday tribute, as usual wearing a “be kind” button, alternately smiling and looking misty-eyed as accolades came and memories were recounted. Dillon was ill and attended by Zoom, choosing a backdrop of hillside vineyards.

A theme emerged through the parade of speakers. Wagenknecht, the former teacher, was repeatedly called the “heart” of the board. Dillon, who previously worked as an attorney, was praised as the eagle-eyed one willing to take deep dives into fine print.

Also emerging were the connections that arise in a relatively small community such as Napa County. Wagenknecht taught Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza during their school days. Dillon in high school played tennis with the older sister of state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

And Ramos recalled as a high school student making a presentation to the Rotary Club and club President Dillon approaching her about attending a leadership camp. The check for the leadership training was signed by Dillon.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, appeared by Zoom from Washington, D.C. Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, coming to the meeting room to speak.

County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon read “A Poetic Ode to Brad in Three Movements,” made up of comments from Wagenknecht's friends and colleagues.

“Caring about the beavers.” “We raised our kids together, Brad.” “You loved very, very, very colorful socks.” “Offered to raise my daughter when I had cancer.”

“Comfortable as a pair of shoes,” she said at one point, invoking a smile from Wagenknecht.

Dodd served on the Board of Supervisors with Dillon and Wagenknecht. He called Dillon a consummate role model and teacher.

“She did the deep dives, not only the period and comas and everything and the minutes, but the deep dive on every application that ever came here on a land use issue, a deep dive even on the mundane, because you did your homework,” he said.

The Board of Supervisors passed resolutions honoring Dillon and Wagenknecht. Each mentioned tidbits from their lives. For example:

Dillon from 1981 to 2002 worked at Coombs & Dunlap LLP, the county’s oldest law firm. She worked on the Board of Supervisors to help keep a Las Vegas-style casino from coming to the Napa Valley agricultural preserve through a tribe putting land in trust.

Wagenknecht is tied for the second-longest serving supervisor in county history. He taught in the Napa Valley Unified School District for more than 20 years. He worked to gain support from the county and all five municipalities to join Marin Clean Energy.

Finally, Dillon and Wagenknecht said their farewells.

“I don’t know what to say,” Dillon said. “My whole goal was to have a second term when I got elected….I just kind of kept going from there.”

Being on the Board of Supervisors has been a much more wonderful experience than she ever envisioned, she said.

“I’m very grateful that the voters, my constituents, gave me this opportunity,” Dillon said. “I thank them tremendously. I’m going to miss all of you a great deal.”

She mentioned the back of the Board of Supervisors chamber, where photos hang of Napa County supervisors dating back to the 1850s, most of the photos black-and-white. Dillon has an interest in county history and been doing research.

“I’m going to keep working on that, so I will be around,” she said.

Wagenknecht said one thing he keeps working on is helping to make Napa a "beloved community," using a phrase popularized by Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have 1,500 people here (county employees) who really work with us, as beloved partners, to make this a beloved community,” he said.

Over 24 years, he has served on the board with Kathryn Winter, Mel Varrelman, Mike Rippey, Harold Moskowite, Dodd, Keith Caldwell and Mark Luce, as well as today’s Supervisors Gregory, Pedroza, Ramos and Dillon, he said.

“I have had to trust that my fellow board members are just trying to come up with the best for Napa,” he said. “The citizens of Napa have put their trust in us and I have trusted their judgment.”

He expressed confidence in incoming Supervisors Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell. Both won in the November election. Neither Wagenknecht nor Dillon sought reelection.

“Thank you for the trust you’ve shown me all these years,” he told the audience in a choked voice.

