Napa County investigating audio recording incident

Napa County supervisors want a future report on a possibly illegal audio tape recording made of a county staff meeting, even if only to hear that an investigation has or hasn’t resolved a confidential, personnel matter.

The incident happened during the July 27 county staff meeting held by former County Executive Officer Minh Tran. The recording later circulated to some members of the public.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the recording, Tran talked about his employment situation a day before the Board of Supervisors released him, depicting a unsettled situation amid county leadership. Resident Beth Nelsen quoted the tape during public comments at the July 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Diane Dillon didn’t view the tape as a legitimate whistleblower incident. She brought up the matter at two Board of Supervisors meetings, saying an ethical breach has caused a serious morale problem.

“And there is a definite cloud hanging over this department,” Dillon said at the Sept. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting. “And so I would like at a minimum for the findings of the review come back to us.”

Supervisor Belia Ramos said she was concerned the recording incident potentially broke the law and that trust has been lost. It’s difficult knowing the confidentiality staff expects to work under isn’t present.

“There is a part of me that has to question why this happened,” Ramos said. “It is the elephant in the room here. We’ve had a rough patch.”

The Board's role should be to work at the policy level to make certain this type of behavior doesn’t happen again, Ramos said. The Human Resources department can handle the personnel issue that might be involved.

“I think that is our next move,” Ramos said. “I certainly am not interested in continuing to relive what has been a difficult period for this entire third floor, specifically the C suite.”

The third floor is where county executive offices are located in the county administration building in downtown Napa.

"Frankly, I anticipate there isn't going to be any reportable news," Dillon said. "And that will mean we really do need some policy around here...so it can't happen, hopefully, again."

That means, in some fashion, the issue is likely to come up at a future Board of Supervisors meeting.

“This should be a (Human Resources department) issue and be private, but this is elevated to an item of great public interest,” Board of Supervisors Chair Ryan Gregory said. “I think we owe it to the public to tell them what we found.”

California law forbids recording confidential communications unless all parties consent. Punishment can be a fine up to $2,500 or imprisonment for up to a year or both.

Also at the Sept. 13 Board meeting:

Union contract — County employees during public comments again asked county supervisors to complete a contract with Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents about 950 of 1,500 county workers.

Sabrina Bucklin, president of the Napa Association of Public Employees, said the county and union have been negotiating for six months. The contract expired June 30.

Among the issues mentioned by employees was that raises be retroactive to July 1 and that the county pay what they considered a fair share for retirement. Several said the county has problems retaining and recruiting employees.

“Our employees deserve this contract to be done. They deserve to be paid fairly for their time. And they deserve to be able to expect that new people will come here to work and take up some of the slack,” Bucklin told supervisors.

County supervisors on Sept. 13 held the latest closed session on the negotiations, but made no announcement afterward.

“Most of the key terms of the economic package are done,” Gregory said on Sept. 15. “I think we’re close to finished.”

Bucklin on Monday said the county made a last, best, final offer.

"We're not finished," she said. "There will be two options. One of them will be a strike. And one will be to accept."

Berryessa fire station — Supervisors voted to allot $120,000 toward converting the Capell Valley fire station from a volunteer fire station to a permanently operated station and expanding fire staffing in the Lake Berryessa area. Money will go to feasibility work that would be reimbursed 50% by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Napa County is working to redevelop resorts at Lake Berryessa. It is negotiating with resort developers to determine their fair contributions to fire station improvements, a county report said.

The county wants fire station improvements to coincide with resort redevelopment. Three resorts could be constructed by December 2024 and a fourth by December 2025, the report said.