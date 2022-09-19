Napa County investigating audio recording incident

Napa County supervisors want a future report on a possibly illegal audio tape recording made of a county staff meeting, even if only to hear that an investigation has or hasn’t resolved a confidential, personnel matter.
The incident happened during the July 27 county staff meeting held by former County Executive Officer Minh Tran. The recording later circulated to some members of the public.
In the recording, Tran talked about his employment situation a day before the Board of Supervisors released him, depicting a unsettled situation amid county leadership. Resident Beth Nelsen quoted the tape during public comments at the July 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supervisor Diane Dillon didn’t view the tape as a legitimate whistleblower incident. She brought up the matter at two Board of Supervisors meetings, saying an ethical breach has caused a serious morale problem.
“And there is a definite cloud hanging over this department,” Dillon said at the Sept. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting. “And so I would like at a minimum for the findings of the review come back to us.”
Supervisor Belia Ramos said she was concerned the recording incident potentially broke the law and that trust has been lost. It’s difficult knowing the confidentiality staff expects to work under isn’t present.
“There is a part of me that has to question why this happened,” Ramos said. “It is the elephant in the room here. We’ve had a rough patch.”
The Board's role should be to work at the policy level to make certain this type of behavior doesn’t happen again, Ramos said. The Human Resources department can handle the personnel issue that might be involved.
“I think that is our next move,” Ramos said. “I certainly am not interested in continuing to relive what has been a difficult period for this entire third floor, specifically the C suite.”
The third floor is where county executive offices are located in the county administration building in downtown Napa.
"Frankly, I anticipate there isn't going to be any reportable news," Dillon said. "And that will mean we really do need some policy around here...so it can't happen, hopefully, again."
That means, in some fashion, the issue is likely to come up at a future Board of Supervisors meeting.
“This should be a (Human Resources department) issue and be private, but this is elevated to an item of great public interest,” Board of Supervisors Chair Ryan Gregory said. “I think we owe it to the public to tell them what we found.”
California law forbids recording confidential communications unless all parties consent. Punishment can be a fine up to $2,500 or imprisonment for up to a year or both.
Also at the Sept. 13 Board meeting:
Union contract — County employees during public comments again asked county supervisors to complete a contract with Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents about 950 of 1,500 county workers.
Sabrina Bucklin, president of the Napa Association of Public Employees, said the county and union have been negotiating for six months. The contract expired June 30.
Among the issues mentioned by employees was that raises be retroactive to July 1 and that the county pay what they considered a fair share for retirement. Several said the county has problems retaining and recruiting employees.
“Our employees deserve this contract to be done. They deserve to be paid fairly for their time. And they deserve to be able to expect that new people will come here to work and take up some of the slack,” Bucklin told supervisors.
County supervisors on Sept. 13 held the latest closed session on the negotiations, but made no announcement afterward.
“Most of the key terms of the economic package are done,” Gregory said on Sept. 15. “I think we’re close to finished.”
Bucklin on Monday said the county made a last, best, final offer.
"We're not finished," she said. "There will be two options. One of them will be a strike. And one will be to accept."
Berryessa fire station — Supervisors voted to allot $120,000 toward converting the Capell Valley fire station from a volunteer fire station to a permanently operated station and expanding fire staffing in the Lake Berryessa area. Money will go to feasibility work that would be reimbursed 50% by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Napa County is working to redevelop resorts at Lake Berryessa. It is negotiating with resort developers to determine their fair contributions to fire station improvements, a county report said.
The county wants fire station improvements to coincide with resort redevelopment. Three resorts could be constructed by December 2024 and a fourth by December 2025, the report said.
Napa Valley locals enjoying Napa Porchfest on July 31. Featured from left to right are Loretta Scalcione Schamberger, Krysten Stepke, Shelagh Tighe, Amy Brown, Tracy Tighe and Matt Chan.
Community Projects, Inc. celebrating staff birthdays. Left to right Mina Byrne, president; Angela Lathum, Kasidee Law, Alisha Luport, Gage Somogyi and Juana Equihua.
The HALL Wines team headed to a San Francisco Giants game over the summer and were invited onto the field by the front office. The scoreboard also featured a Welcome HALL Napa Valley on the big screen. From left to right, HALL staff includes Damon Ainsworth, JJ Ramirez, Nick Terrell, Courtney Lewis, Lay Martin, HALL President Mike Reynolds and Julia Ramirez.
Napa’s Ohana Wa’a Outrigger Canoe Club recently competed in the 2022 Around the Rock Alcatraz Challenge in the San Francisco Bay. Team paddlers Michelle Domingo, Mitch Frazer, Kelly Wheat, Martha Halper, Todd Thatcher and Heather Bailie brought third place back to Napa.
The Napa Womens Club celebrated Porchfest. Pictured left to right: Rob and Susan Hultgren, Chrissy Robbins and Debbie Dean.
The City of Napa CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) held their monthly meeting on July 20 at Fire Station 5. It was hosted by Napa Fire Department’s Clay Zussman, Captain Erik Mortimere and Joe Russo.
Submitted
Bob and Betty Silva celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family in San Simeon, California.
Submitted
Ava Tobin recently graduated from Napa High School. She will be attending Sonoma State to pursue a nursing degree in the fall. Her mother, Carrie Tobin, will be completing her last year of student teaching at UMASS at the same time.
Submitted
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley (center) is seen holdibng the the coin which was used for the official coin toss as Jake Radloff (L) the Australia/America team captain and Sorabh Da, the captain of the Rest of the World team captain shake hands during the 2022 Napa Valley Cricket Club World Series.
submitted
Napa County Farm Bureau honors Al Wagner of Foley Family Farms as 2022 Agriculturalist of the Year at Louis M. Martini winery on July 16. (L-R President Peter Nissen, Al Wagner, CEO Ryan Klobas, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry)
submitted
People gather to celebrate Marcy Pelowski’s 90th birthday. Sitting left to right: Gisele Monteverdi, Claudia Moffitt, Marcy Pelowski, Lorrie Negri and Dorothy Ryan; standing: Betty Sallows, Joanie Adan, Rosie Keebler, Kathleen Whiteaker, Dianne Prior (hat) and Cheri Calvelo.
Ronda Schaer, center, and the other Yountville Arts Commissioners welcome people to the legacy of Sally and Don Schmitt program at Yountville's Heritage Room on June 30. Left to right: Judy Meredith, Cynthia Kapjian, Geoffrey Leigh, Ronda Schaer, Robin McGee-Cant and Jim McDonald.
Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists honored members on June 12 who have "kept the flame alive" for more than 20 years: Margaret Kelso, Pamela Duckett-Flaherty, Mary Lu Kennelly, Margo McCandless, Dale Craig, Phyllis Boyson, Kaye Hall, Ruth Korte. Not pictured: Anne Jungerman, Guy Kay, Barbra McCandless and Gayle Keane.
Rylie Tobin recently celebrated her first ballet and jazz dance recital with the Academy of Dance held at the Performing Arts building at Napa Valley College on June 25.
Pictured celebrating the
American Association of University Women end of year board meeting for outgoing and incoming board members and officers starting from the front row are: Kay Altizer, Toby Mitchell, Claudia Hanna, Melinda Dittman, Star Green, Juliet Spalding, Joy Barnes, Pamela Blatt, Tege Montmorency, Nancy Moore, Robyn Orsini, Peggy Burris, Elaine Cannon, Kathy Summers, Lisa Groom, Linda Feutz, Carolyn Stewart.
Napa Valley Sprint Club runner Adrian Navarro, a recent Napa High graduate, won a medal in Reno Nevada at the AAU west coast national meet held in Reno, Nevada.
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County, in partnership with the City of Napa, finished the installation of the California Native and Pollinator Gardens at their new botanical garden the Las Flores Learning Garden in preparation for the public grand opening held on June 26.
Tege Montmorency, Bernice Sousa-Carden and Peggy Burris removed litter along Hardman Avenue in Napa as part of the American Association of University Women Napa Adopt-A-Road Clean Up in June.
Kids playing under the parachute at Cope Family Center's Kids Day on May 7.
Friends since kindergarten at Stone Bridge School, Lily Atkinson, Tiano Bottarini and Amber Perry graduated from Vintage High School at Memorial Stadium in Napa on June 15.
Members of Dance House Napa Valley's PEAK Company members at Bouchaine Vineyards on June 12, filming a segment for the Food Network as featured dancers. Top row: Lulu Halabi, Mia Broomfield, Eleni Vivan, Heidi Stewart, Alex Blitstein (Dance House Owner), Ava Busby and Gracie Diana. Bottom row: Ana Lazzara, Nicole Martinez, Bella Bregante, Ava Sali, Mia Peterson, Mariana Maldonado-Bon and Emily Thomas
From left to right, Honorable Phil Champlin; Maureen Trippe (Slow Down Napa co-founder), Alston Hayne and James Lyons, President 2021-2022 Rotary Club of Napa. The Rotary Club of Napa helped Slow Down Napa with funding to print the new yard sign campaign.
The Napa County District Attorney's office distributed snow cones at Cope Family Center's Kids Day on May 7.
The Association of Napa County School Administrators recently recognized two Napa County Office of Education staff members. Communications Director Seana Wagner (left) was awarded Central Office Administrator of the Year, and Coleen Petersen was named Career Technical Education Administrator of the Year.
Leaders from Napa CERT meet with City of Napa Fire Department — from left to right Ty Beccera, Administrative Battalion Chief; Rodney Skillings, CERT Lead; Carolyn Hamilton, CERT PIO; Zach Curren, Fire Chief; and Jason Berens, Operations Chief.
Shearer Elementary students recently took a walking fieldtrip to downtown Napa. First stop was La Tapatia Market where they received a pastry from fellow alumni Sofia and her mom.
Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Auxiliary conducted a traditional Memorial Day service at Calistoga Pioneer Cemetery on May 30. This year marked the 140th anniversary of Calistogans gathering at the cemetery's Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) plot to honor those who gave their life in service to their country. About 49 people attended the ceremony. Pictured from left to right are Dean Enderlin, Cindy Eddy, Elaine Christian, and Dave Schleeter.
Julian and Cole Damron with the Four-Leaf Clovers 4-H club participate in the 4-H State Presentation virtual event.
Mardelle Berner celebrated her 100th birthday in Alta Heights on May 4.
Yountville dignitaries gather for the raising of the Rainbow Pride Flag on June 1 in celebration of Pride Month. From left to right: Councilmember Joe Tagliaboschi, Councilmember Eric Knight, Councilmember Margie Mohler, Mayor John Dunbar and Town Manager Steve Rogers. “We proudly raise the Rainbow Flag in Yountville to celebrate equity, inclusion and respect for all," said Dunbar. "We stand together to support our LGBTQ+ family, friends, colleagues and other members of our community."
Some of the St. John’s Lutheran School 3rd graders in costume as they presented their biography reports. From left to right: Marie Holloran as Marie Antoinette, Florencia Soto as Abigail Adams, Paul Sebastiani as George Washington, and Graeden Griffin as Orville Wright.
Rose Eiess, BSA Troop 7062G (American Canyon), prepares to place flags on headstones at Veterans Home Cemetery in Yountville. Scouts from several troops helped place flags during the May 28 event.
Submitted photo
Kyle Link, a scout with BSA Troop 7062 (American Canyon), places a flag on a headstone at the Veterans Home Cemetery in Yountville during the Memorial Day weekend.
Submitted photo
Artist Kristina Young works with Pueblo Vista School 6th grade students to make a pollinator mural for the school. This project was funded by the Arts Council Napa Valley’s Community Fund.
Israel Valencia/Infinity Visuals photo
Stephanie Aven with fiancé David DesForges of Canpagne Wine Co. enjoying BottleRock 2022 festivities.
HALL hosted its 13th annual Cabernet Cookoff on April 30 after a two year hiatus during the pandemic. Hundreds of guests participated in Napa's biggest food and wine pairing competition with 12 notable chef teams competing for a charity of their choice. Celebrity judges helping vote for the Judges Choice Awards included 12-time Emmy winner, Raj Mathai, Celebrity Chef Brian Malarkey, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll from BRAVO's Southern Charm series, and CBS host of The Talk, event emcee Natalie Morales. Four chef teams handed off checks for $23,000 each to their charity of choice. Winning Chef teams included Tarla Mediterranean Grill, InterContinental Mark Hopkins, Hotel Nia and One Market. Host Kathryn Hall provided donations to all participating chef teams and non-profits involved so everyone came out a winner.
Submitted photo
Andrea Ramirez from NEWS was the speaker at the May meeting of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley. President Vivian Pirchner is pictured offering Andrea the Purses of Hope filled by the club’s members for those who seek assistance at NEWS.
Shearer Elementary students visit the Napa City Library.
St. John’s Lutheran School teachers (from left to right) Matt Uffmann, Kari Perna, Joy Dahl, and Diane Barbosa during Staff Appreciation Week sponsored by the school’s Association of Parents and Teachers.
Principal Ted Ward of Alta Heights Elementary School was showered with apples on National Principal Day (observed May 2, 2022). Students presented Principal Ward with notes of appreciation — and roughly 300 apples — for his dedication to the school. Staff recommended he bring homemade apple pie for the next potluck.
Submitted photo
Office Manager Debbie Shyvers of Alta Heights Elementary School was showered with flowers for Administrative Professionals Day on April 27. Students paraded through the office presenting Mrs. Shyvers with flowers and notes of appreciation.
Submitted photo
On April 26, the Napa Faculty Wives held the club’s final meeting at the Black Bear Diner in Napa. Carol Kirkbride, club president for 24 years, presided at the luncheon meeting.
Back row left to right: Carol Kirkbride, Laura Silva and Angela Vidauretta. Front row: Elaine Scott. Not pictured: Carol Holder
Submitted photo
Junior Achievement comes to Ms. Moffitt’s class. Napa Sunrise Rotary presented Rotary’s Junior Achievement 5-class curriculum to Marion Moffitt’s kindergarten class at Brown’s Valley Elementary School. For about 20 years, this K-12 curriculum, which is intended to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy, has been invited into Napa’s public schools. After the discussion, Iris Barrie leads the class in a hands-on activity.
Submitted photo
Napa Master Gardners enjoying the April 9 Tomato Festival. From left are Kim Borders, Kathrine Parsons, Toni von dem Hagen and Maureen Jett.
Submitted photo
The children and staff at Soaring Wings Napa Infant Care and Preschool had a recent visit from the Easter Bunny.
Submitted photo
Bill Dodd, Patrick O'Dell, Elizabeth Glenn O'Dell, and Michael Mulcahey at If Given A Chance donor event at Turnbull Winery.
Submitted photo
Napa County Farm Bureau nominated Icela Martin for the the Common Threads North Award, honoring women leaders in California agriculture.
Submitted photo
Allison Haley, board chair, and Peg Maddocks, executive director, at If Given A Chance donor event at Turnbull Winery.
Submitted photo
The first grade class at St. John's Lutheran School received a springtime visit from some goats belonging to the Bettinelli family. Here, first grader Ellie Waldrop had fun meeting Bambi.
Submitted photo
Shearer Elementary School students Sofia, Mabel and Diego are introduced to the xylophone during their Monday music class.
Submitted photo
2022 Community Projects, Inc. Active Board Members. Back row left to right: Cindy Brockmeyer, Social Activities Officer; Amber Vick, Specialty Groups Officer; Peggy Legg, Recording Secretary; Nancy Wildman, Corresponding Secretary; Dorothy Arata, Thrift Shop Officer. Front row left to right: Diana Gerig, Adviser; Cindy Wolfe, Vice President; Mina Byrne, President; Linda McClimans, Treasurer; and Chris Brown, Publicity Officer.
Submitted photo
Beavers continue to make appearances in the Tulocay Creek beaver pond in Napa.
Photo by Rusty Cohn
In honor of National Pet Day (April 11), the The Meadows of Napa Valley hosted a special event at the community’s newly opened, on-site pet park. Residents and their furry companions celebrated the holiday by hosting a pet parade, sharing handmade bags of treats and taking plenty of snapshots.
Submitted photo
After 48 years of service, Schramsberg’s Efren Torres, left, has announced his retirement. Torres first started working at Schramsberg when he was just seventeen, and over the years became an expert and mentor within the winery’s production team. Schramsberg staff, including vintner Hugh Davies, right, celebrated Torres’s retirement on April 8 with a celebration, and officially named the ‘Efren Torres Tunnel’ within the estate’s caves.
Submitted photo
Molly, Margot and Maren Mori decorating Easter Bunny cakes.
Submitted photo
Krysten Stepke led a tour of the grounds and galleries of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art for Napa Sip & Strollers last Sunday. From left: Cham Pinnkathok, Pat Stabile, Sandi Crist, Christina Jameson, Patti Howell, Tracy TIGHEI, Lynn Yates, Sue Herrenbruck, Olivia Anthony, Julie Nelson, Krysten Stepke, Susan Davis, Charlotte Gabisch, Ann Gillevan and Cynthia Kairys.
Submitted photo
Napa firefighters from station 1 visited shearer elementary on march 29, 2022. students heard about the tools carried on engine 2 and especially enjoyed the truck lights.
Submitted photo
Four Napa Valley College students representing ASNVC recently attended the American Student Association of Community Colleges' National Student Advocacy Conference in Washington, DC. From left are David Soto Gonzalez, Yusbi Jimenez, Erica Arroral and Janele Camerino with Rep. Mike Thompson (center). The conference provided an opportunity for students to learn how federal legislation and policy impacts them and allows those students to have a voice. They visited with Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Mike Thompson to advocate for Higher Education Act Reauthorization, Pell Grant and America's College Promise Program.
Submitted photo
OtterBots and Cellar Rats competed in the fun and intense FIRST Robotics Competition this past weekend at UC Davis. Featured in the photo from left is Rich Olivier (mentor), Charlie Martini-Lamb, Lachlan Johnson, Matteo Bedolla, Ty Tharp, Christopher Olivier, Sam Smith, Percy Bynum, William Harvey, Logan Walsh, Justin Thomas, Jackson Hamilton, Sam Jimenez-Munoz, Jordan Hollobaugh-Gil, Regina Gutierrez-Molina, Lauren Hamilton, Phil Jenschke (mentor).
Submitted photo
Leslie Stanton, VP of Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley, introduces guest speaker, Laura Muscatine from Napa County Seed Library, at the March meeting of FWUNV held at Crane Park in St.Helena.
Submitted photo
Directors and staff of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District dedicated a bench at Moore Creek Park to founding Director Dave Finigan on Friday March 25th in honor of his many years of service to the District. The bench is placed along a well loved segment of the Shoreline Trail along Lake Hennessey and is the perfect resting spot under an oak tree overlooking the lake. Pictured are Dave Finigan and his wife Monica.
Submitted photo
American Canyon High School recently placed second at the California Academic Decathlon. The team, which competes in Division 4, includes Arianne Adrineda, Kyla Cansino, Jesus Coria, Barerra Khurram, Gabriel Llave, Katherine Marsden, Yao Yanez and Priya Sharma. The team is coached by Alma Gonzalez.
Submitted photo
The newly elected 2022-24 Board of Directors and members at the 109th Annual Meeting of the Napa County Farm Bureau at Regusci Winery. March 23, 2022.
Submitted photo
Congratulations to CERT's 100th graduating class at Napa Valley College on March 20th. The graduation was followed by a BBQ celebration at the college with community leaders and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members.
Submitted photo
For over 20 years, Penny Proteau — holding box — and Linda McClimans, fourth from right, have led hikes and work parties together for Land Trust of Napa County with big smiles and inspiring dedication. On February 26, the duo celebrated their final outing together as hike leaders during a trek along Hoffnagle Loop at Dunn-Wildlake Preserve. To celebrate, well-wishers came to the morning meeting spot with the ultimate caloric kick-starter: doughnuts.
Submitted photo
St. John’s Lutheran School’s fourth grade teacher, Justine Rollin, right, meets Jericho the Burmese Python during an assembly with Safari Adventures during the school’s annual Science Week.
Submitted photo
Every year one of the highlights of Science Week at St. John's Lutheran School is the Egg Drop. Fourth graders team up with their Kindergarten buddies to build containers to protect their eggs from a 12 foot fall from the school roof. Jackson Bock, left, and Will Caldwell display their egg that survived the drop.
Submitted photo
Saint A’s 4th grade boys finished their season undefeated! Photo taken March 5th after their 44-15 win over Saint Rose. From back left: Coach Mark Dunlea, Coach Jen Tarap, Gaetano Bettinelli, Andrew Keller, Leo Salese, JP Brennan, Brayden Bushby, Coach Ben Kerr, and Jake Tarap. From bottom left: JJ Dunlea, Ethan Kerr and Vinnie Fradella.
Submitted photo
Saint A’s CYO 6th grade girls finished their season undefeated! Photo taken after their last league game on March 6th where they defeated Saint Johns 27-12. From back left: Brooke Gongora, Coach Chris Gerenser, Madelyn Dunlea, Ashley Gerenser, Sophia Bonetti, Sammie Kennedy, Coach Trevor Jonas, Kaia Sidhu, and Caroline Jonas. Front row from left: Kaia Klauer, Camila Bargenquast, Harper Anglin and Jade Anglin.
Submitted photo
40 St. John's Lutheran middle school choir students recently performed a 20 minute show in Disney California Adventure Park. The choir is directed by Angela D'Angelo and the choir's choreographer is Denise De Fina.
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School second graders celebrate on 2-2-22 at 2:22 p.m.
Submitted photo
Kindergartner Abigail Hughes from West Park Elementary celebrates 100 days of school.
Submitted photo
Kindergarten and first-graders from Mrs. Navarro’s class take a photo on the 100thanniversary of Shearer Elementary School.
Submitted photo
Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District staff and volunteers installed a bench on Shoreline Trail Lake Hennessy. Founding Director Dave Finigan has retired and gets a bench to thank him for his dedication and tireless efforts to help everyone go outside and play.
Submitted photo
Seventeen dogs came to the party for 17-year-old shih tzu, Bootsie at the park on Westview Drive in Napa. It was chaotic, but fun.
Submitted photo
The Kindergarten class at St. John's Lutheran School celebrates the 100th day of school.
Submitted photo
Mr. Monopoly met these local folks during a visit to downtown Napa. He was in town to promote a new version of the classic game: Monopoly, Napa Valley.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosted a horticultural public educational event at the Las Flores Learning Garden located at 4300 Linda Vista Ave on Jan. 29..
Submitted photo
A student at Shearer Elementary School helps get the school garden ready for spring. An NVUSD grant helped purchase garden gloves, shovels, seeds and other items for the garden.
Submitted photo
Justin-Siena recently challenged Vintage High School to a Cereal Drive Competition to help support the Agape Food Distribution. The challenge kicked off on MLK Day, which is a federally designated day of service.
Submitted photo
Vanessa Conlin, second from left, receives her Master of Wine certification at the Institute of Masters of Wine in London on Dec. 1, 2021, accompanied by her husband, Robert Emery, left, and parents, Thomas and Renay Conlin. The ceremony at Vintners' Hall was postponed twice owing to COVID-19 restrictions. Vanessa is one of only 418 Masters of Wine worldwide.
Submitted photo
Napa Navigator Scouts clean up Oxbow Commons following the Napa Lighted Festival in honor of MLK Day of Service.
Submitted photo
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, and Ann Cash, a trustee of the Napa County Board of Education, accepted a Golden Bell Award on behalf of the Napa County Office of Education. The Dec. 2 awards ceremony was part of the California School Boards Association Conference in San Diego. NCOE was recognized for the Professional Learning Network program, which brings together leaders from the Napa County school districts to develop solutions to local challenges.
Submitted photo
Napa Sunrise Rotarians and friends recently gathered to mark World Polio Day with a Pints for Polio event at Fieldwork Brewing. Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Current Napa Sunrise club President Brian Doughty, center, is joined by fellow Rotarians Scott, Janet Huen, Paul Oseso, Brenda Burke, Doug Roberts, Bob Van Der Velde, Choolwe Kalulu, Jason Dominici, Denny Mosher, Katie Anderson, Brian Gross, Hugh Linn, Brad Wagenknecht, Justin Gomez and Colleen Clark.
Submitted photo
Long Meadow Ranch and Napa Farmers Market go together like peas and carrots.
Submitted photo
A McPherson Elementary School student proudly shows off one of the 10 free books she received from the Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation.
Submitted photo
Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation donated 600 books to first-graders at McPherson Elementary School. Pictured here is Troy Knox (Principal, McPherson Elementary), Naomi Chamblin (Owner, Napa Bookmine), and Kelsey Frazier (Executive Director, Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation).
Submitted photo
Jean-Charles Boisset, Nonie Greenfield, Jamie Graff and Chris Craiker at Farmstead for Nimbus Art Floating Pumpkin Event.
Submitted photo
The Dance House held a Food Drive and Open House on Sunday December 12th. Hundreds of families came through for ornament decorating, raffles and carnival games. The food donation which filled up over 120 shopping bags was donated to the Napa Food Project. Pictured are all of the Dance House instructors: Rylee Pippert, Erica Pecho, Amanda Fagundes, Kimberly Melgoza, Haley Leffin, Lisa Garcia, Vanessa Castro, Colette Ufholtz, Noor halabi and the owner, Alex Blitstein.
Submitted photo
The Blue Oak School Farmers Market took place Oct. 15 on the school's outdoor campus. The outdoor campus is set to be the home of our new Middle School. Grading and demolition for the project is set to take place this winter, uniting our two campuses.
Submitted photo
Laura Levesque Page, her daughter Jessa, and Julia Fox, with kids Asher and Ella created homemade dog treats for the Blue Oak School Farmers Market on Oct. 15.
Submitted photo
Soroptimist International of Napa recently inducted new member, Pamela Gumns. Pictured are President-Elect, Colleen Soares; Gumns; and Membership Director, Debbie Goodman
Submitted photo
Eagle Cycling Club combines last meeting of the year, with donating to CANV Food Bank and Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa.
Submitted photo
St. John’s Lutheran School's Kindergarten class poses in their “Class of 2030” t-shirts (the year they will graduate from SJL). In the back row is Kindergarten Aide Catie Silva (far left), Principal Christy Wood (center), and Kindergarten teacher Ayne Ondek (far right).
Submitted photo
Closing ceremonies of the Suscol Inter-tribal Powwow on Oct. 3, 2021 at Skyline Wilderness Park.
Shelly Hanan photo
The Napa County Office of Education honored teacher and support staff of the year on Sept. 29. From left, Indira Lopez-Jones, CJUSD Trustee; Supervisor Ryan Gregory; Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa Co Superintendent of Schools; Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht; Teacher of the Year Matthew Gudenius; Erin Smith-Hagberg, CJUSD Superintendent; Holly Brown, SchoolsFirst Credit Union; Jesse Ramer, Napa Valley Vintners; Scarlett Ramer; Alex Pader for State Senator Bill Dodd; Laura Beltran for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguillar-Curry.
Submitted photo
Members of the Napa High School Tennis Team helped keep trash and plastics out of our local waterway by participating in a cleanup of the Oxbow parking lots on Oct. 2 . In total, they collected over 35 pounds of trash, recycling and compost. Pictured from left are Brianna Bulman, Ari Robinson, Julia Bui, Stefania Llamas, Kaelin Paringit, coach Marie Dolcini and Beau the rescue pup.
Submitted photo
Happy New Year from Napa Based J Silverheels Classic Rock 'N Oldies Band, celebrating 45 years in the Napa Valley. This photo captured at the Historic Native Sons Hall, Napa on New Year's Eve 2021. From left, Richie Avila, Lowell Stephenson, Smokin' Joe Geremia, and Big Kirk Brown.
Submitted photo
Napa Valley Unified School District recently hosted members of the Chef Ann Foundation and other dignitaries at the NVUSD NOSH Central Kitchen. From left, Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, Superintendent; Elena Sirignano, Hospitality Program Coordinator Napa Valley College; Bruce Wilson, Workforce Alliance of the North Bay; Mara Fleishman, CEO Chef Ann Foundation; Brandy Dreibelbis, Director of School Food Services for Chef Ann Foundation; Mike Pearson, Asst. Superintendent of Operational Services; David De La Rosa - Founder Brava Management & Chef Ann Foundation Board Member
Submitted photo
The Napa County Office of Education celebrated the opening of the new campus for Camille Creek Community School on Dec. 14. Cutting the ribbon for the new entrance are from left Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, Sandy Leveque, former director for NCOE's Court and Community Schools and Caroline Wilson, Director of Camille Creek and the Court and Community School program.
Submitted photo
On Dec. 13, Damian May (left) and Camille Gentry Kaijankoski (right) of Napa Valley CanDo presented the Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award to Tania Coronado-Basulto (center) from Ole Health, the winner of the award for 2021.
Submitted photo
Hands Across the Valley raised $402,000 during its September fundraiser. Checks were presented Dec. 13. to safety-net food organizations that benefit Napa County. Pictured:
Front Row: Julia Orr (Molly’s Angels), Anya Elidi-Stubbs (Feeding It Forward), Christopher Passarelli (Hands Across the Valley Board Member), Chris Ackley (CanDo), George Altamura (Hands Across the Valley Board Founder & President), Drene Johnson (CANV – Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, & Holiday Assistance), Annmarie Baker (Cope Family Center), Wendi Moore (Abode Services), Cara Mae Wooledge (Napa Farmers Market), Ronda Simon (The Table), Shay Maiden (St Vincent de Paul |St Johns Conference) and Brian Dodd (Hands Across the Valley Board Member). Back Row: David Busby (Feeding It Forward), Darlene Valencia (CrossWalk Community Church), and Karie Nuccio (CrossWalk Community Church).
Submitted photo
On Dec. 24, Rotary Club of Napa, family and friends rang the bells for the Salvation Army outside Trader Joe's. Pictured are, Don De Vincenzi and daughter Caroline, Marianne Lyon, Chairperson Jeff Erickson, President Jim Lyon, and Christine Matulitch. The club raised over $10,000 during the Christmas Season.
Submitted photo
Happy Holidays from Soaring Wings Infant Care & Preschool.
Submitted photo
The Napa High Baseball team recently spread holiday cheer by distributing Christmas wreaths at local senior homes!
Submitted photo
Napa High athletes and parents recently spent a fun day prepping and delivering Christmas trees.
Submitted photo
City of Napa CERT/American Canyon CERT assisted Napa's Christmas Parade. From left: Powell Helems, David Griffin, Rodney Skillings, Marie Skillings, Beth Marcus, Eugene Calhau, Michael Tadewald, Steve McDougal, Brian Lane, Mary Tabbert
Submitted photo
The Napa Valley Republican Women Federated donated personalized pillows to the Napa Foster Kids program embroidered with each child’s name. The pillows were given to Cathy Bickford (foster care mom) to distribute to the kids. In the picture, Gaylon Kastner, Ann Schmitz, Cathy Bickford, Gloria Garibaldi, Rochelle Heskett, Sherry Drapinski, and three Humanitarian missionaries.
Celebrating Christmas at Wilfred’s Tiki Bar. Napa and Yountville friends Val Myers and Mom Jo Ann Clara Tinsley and Carol Fink pretending to be in Maui.
Submitted photo
The first Ugly Sweater Day at the St. Helena Post Office. Postal carrier, Gordie, right, traditionally dresses up in Dickensian attire on Christmas Eve, while doing his rounds.
Submitted photo
Visitors enjoy the Christmas activities at
The Meritage and Vista Collina Resort's.
Joanna Salazar.photo
The Ardila Costello real estate team (also known as ACT Compass) poses at Napa Valley estate Ville Mille Rose during an event the firm co-hosted with Ferrari of San Francisco.
Submitted photo
Dr. Virginia Rue, retired NVUSD Assistant Superintendent, hosted a holiday luncheon at Celadon Restaurant for 15 friends on December 9th. From left, Jolene Whitney, Virginia Rue, Lynda Piscia.
Submitted photo
Silverado Orchards Retirement Community Manager Janelle Nash, Kerry Baldwin and Sharon Baldwin at the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade.
Submitted photo
Members of the Cholmondeley family — Lori, Teagin, Tanner, and Tyger along with Ed Graves get ready for Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade. The vehicle they presented was the Silverado Orchards 1967 Ford F600 fire truck.
Submitted photo
The Meadows of Napa Valley hosted a wine harvest event on Oct. 18. Residents and staff hand-picked grapes from the community’s onsite Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard, which has been a tradition at The Meadows for the last three years. Pictured from left are residents Fred Moullen and Dan Stewart, and Executive Director Wayne Panchesson.
Submitted photo
Some of Community Projects, Inc. members celebrating with Pearl Porter on the occasion of her 103rd birthday. From left, Cheryl Haslet, Chris Brown, Pearl Porter and Jeanne Doty.
Submitted photo
Friends, neighbors, pickers and babies gathered for the Annual Corleone Olive Oil Picking Party.
Photo by Jess Wall
St. John's Lutheran School honored veterans at a special Veterans Day Chapel service. The school raised over $1,000 with a special chapel offering that will be donated to Operation with Love from Home.
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School eighth graders participated in a debate to argue either the positive or negative effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on our future society.
Submitted photo
Jersey Mike’s family members prepared 65 meals that were delivered to the Napa County Winter Shelter for Thanksgiving dinner.
Submitted photo
The Wall family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner as 91 year young Shirley Wall prepares her world famous gravy and pumpkin pie. From left: Shirley Wall, Chris Craiker, Sherry Comerford, Sophia Wall, Nonie Greenfield, Jess Wall and Bonnie Wall.
Photo by Jess Wall
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County held a Fall Cleanup event on Nov. 17 at the new Las Flores Learning Garden located on Linda Vista Ave. in Napa.
Submitted photo
Santa’s little helpers made their first appearance of the holiday season. From left, Chloe DesForges, Aiden Price, Connor Price and Ila DesForges out with parents Stephanie Aven and David DesForges.
Submitted photo
Jaxon Haggard is a big fan of our firefighters and police department in Napa.
Submitted photo
Community Projects volunteers getting ready for "Puttin' on the Glitz". From left, Gaylon Kastner, Suzanne Sanchez, and Ann Schmitz.
Submitted photo
Vichy Elementary School celebrated Halloween with their own version of a pumpkin patch.
Submitted photo
From left, Annie Yates, Kathy Tranmer, Marsha Franco and Barbara Wiggins show off their jack-o-lanterns during a recent pumpkin carving party.
Submitted photo
David and Andrew Peterson dressed as Elliott and E.T the extraterrestrial for Halloween.
Submitted photo
Dakota Hangman, 3, poses with pumpkins at Stanly Lane pumpkin patch in Napa.
Brittany Hangman
Bluebird box volunteers at Alston Park finished up recording the weekly progress of nesting birds. Looking forward to next year's season are Napa Solano Audubon members Liz Nicolaou, Marcy Lavender, President Mark Stephenson and Maggie Hall.
Submitted photo
Local celebrity dog Tanner has recently gained notoriety at several wine tasting events!
Ben Donner photo
The bike path at Stanley Ranch is now open. The Eagles Cycling Club send a big ‘thumbs up’ to the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, City of Napa Public Works, and Stanley Ranch Resort.
Submitted photo
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition with the winning team for the Vine Trail's Month of Movement challenge. Team Silicon Valley Bank raised the most money, and Silicon Valley Bank's Steven Birer won most money raised by an individual.
Submitted photo
The Four Leaf Clovers 4-H Swine Group at the Napa Valley Town and Country Fair auction.
Submitted photo
The Napa Valley Horse Show took place at Skyline Park in Napa on June 12.
Submitted photo
Anthony Rincon and a stuffed animal prize that was won for popping balloons at a Napa Expo game booth.
Submitted photo
For its Community Day on July 28, Alpha Omega winery’s entire production team from winemakers to interns harvested 670 pounds of organic produce at Mission Farm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, one of the largest providers for fresh, organic produce to the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank. From left are, Madi Niesen, Hector Flores, Melissa Paris, Eli Byron, Jose Juis Aguilar, Jackson Katz, Matt Brain, Martin Sierra Calderon, Dan Peters, Marisela Aguilar, Justin Butler, Shelby Thibodeaux and Carlos Medrano.
Submitted photo
Second grader and violin student, Max Read-Myers, performs with his teacher and reknowned klezmer violinist Cookie Segelstein at a backyard concert on June 27 under the auspices of E & M Presents. Also performing was acclaimed button accordionist Joshua Horowitz.
Photo by Fred Goldman
