Napa County is searching for someone to lead its half-billion-dollar-a-year, taxpayer-funded operation and aims to have to the ideal person on the job by July 1.
The Board of Supervisors released former County Executive Officer Minh Tran last summer. It waited to start the search for a replacement, allowing newly-elected Supervisors Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher to be part of the effort.
Cottrell and Gallagher took office on Jan. 3. On Tuesday, the new Board of Supervisors discussed the CEO search for the first time.
Wanted: Someone to manage day-to-day county government operations, make policy recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, supervise non-elected department heads, recommend and administer the budget and do a host of other duties.
At stake is smooth operation of a county that does everything from manage wine country growth to run libraries to run health and social service programs to maintain rural roads.
County officials have already talked with supervisors individually about the “ideal candidate.” A six-week recruitment push is to begin Feb. 27 and include advertising and distributing a candidate profile to 500 identified industry professionals.
In May, the Board of Supervisors in closed session is to select the finalists. Then it will interview them in closed session before selecting a person. Then come background and reference checks.
Then the new county executive officer is to be on the job on July 1...maybe.
The Board of Supervisors discussed this schedule on Tuesday. Several said Interim CEO David Morrison and Assistant CEO Becky Craig are doing a good job.
“I don’t feel any pressure to rush,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
Neither did Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos.
“I do not want to delay in the start of this process, but we’re not going to make a rash decision,” she said. “We’re going to be methodical about this.”
In other words, supervisors see no leadership void emergency and want to get the right person. Ramos and Gallagher will sit on an ad-hoc committee to help guide recruitment.
Also Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously chose Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza to continue as the county’s representative on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). The commission plans and finances regional transportation projects and oversees other regional issues for the nine-county Bay Area.
A city-county committee nominated three candidates for the four-year term: Pedroza, Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio and Yountville Mayor Marjorie Mohler. The choice was up to the Board of Supervisors.
Pedroza has held the post since 2017 and is chairperson of MTC. He said he's been asked to continue as chairperson for another two years — but that hinged on his MTC reappointment by the county.
"I think the current leadership position Napa County has through our supervisor is important and it's hard to get," Gregory said.
Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.