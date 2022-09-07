Napa County looks at possible wine country of the future

Napa County is beginning to plan for a future that it is trying to envision, one that could have plenty of seniors and a shortage of wine country workers.

A population growth spurt could be followed by shrinkage. There could be more seniors than children. Whites by 2040 could become less than 50% of the population, according to the state.

“Our population is getting more diverse, we’re getting older and were getting fewer,” county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.

That’s the population — if state predictions are correct — that will face such challenges in coming decades as keeping wine country competitive and adapting to a changing climate.

Morrison at recent county Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings described the backdrop for a coming, multi-year county general plan update. He presented what amounts to a treasure trove of information.

Think of it as Napa by the numbers, a kind of data-driven glimpse into coming decades.

Napa County's population should grow from 138,711 in 2020 to 146,602 in 2040. Then it should drop to 144,261 by 2060, according to the state Department of Finance.

But is the dip already underway? Caltrans estimates population growth to aid with highway planning. Caltrans says the county’s population peaked in 2016 and will continue to decline through 2050.

“State agencies say different things,” Morrison said.

Napa County in 2020 had 19.5% of its population age 17 and younger and 20.6% age 65 and older. The state expects the child/youth population to sink to 15.2% by 2060 and the senior population to rise to 28.8%.

In 2000, there were roughly 1.5 children/youths for every senior. By 2060, there will be almost two seniors for every child/youth.

“If you’re looking for a workforce and most of your population is in their 60s, 70s or 80s, it’s going to be much more difficult to provide those future job needs,” Morrison said.

The state estimates the county will have 20,000 more jobs by 2050. Nearly 60% of future jobs are expected to be in the wine making and leisure/hospitality sectors.

“But we don’t have the people to work those jobs and they can’t afford to live here,” Morrison said.

He described housing this future workforce as a challenge for future wine country competitiveness.

The median home price in Napa County in July was $930,000, according to Zillow. That’s a Bay Area bargain, cheaper than San Mateo, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, though more expensive than Sonoma and Solano counties.

But the Bay Area is an anomaly, Morrison said. Napa County has the 24th highest home prices in the nation.

“We’re right behind Honolulu,” he said.

The county has enough homes to house its workers, Morrison said. But the homes are too expensive for a county with a median household income of $92,219.

California estimates that 21.9% of the homes in unincorporated Napa County outside of cities are vacant and 10.7% of the homes in the county and cities combined are vacant.

“I can guarantee you, looking at the real estate pages, there are not 21% of the homes that are for sale,” Morrison said. “So some of those are being rented out, some are vacation homes, some are second homes. So that takes a piece of the housing inventory for people who do want to live and work here.”

The state is demanding that counties ramp up house-building. Napa County and its cities must make room for 3,800 new homes in the next eight years, a number Morrison compared to those already existing in St. Helena or Calistoga.

“So collectively, we really have to build a whole new city in the next eight years,” Morrison said.

To put that in context, Morrison said that the county added only 900 homes over the last 12 years. That takes into account about 1,400 homes lost to wildfires.

Napa Valley in 2019 before the pandemic had 3.9 million visitors. By comparison, Disneyland had 18.7 million, Disney California Adventure Park 9.9 million, Golden Gate National Recreation Area 15 million, Universal Studios 9.1 million and Knott’s Berry Farm 4.2 million.

Other wine regions, such as the Oregon’s Willamette Valley, compete with Napa Valley. Burgundy in France has 4 million wine visitors annually and is spending $20 million to $30 million annually to increase visitation. Bordeaux in France recently built a new port to bring in more cruise ships and tourists, Morrison said.

“We can stand still,” Morrison said. “But I can guarantee you, wineries in Austin, in Virginia, in Oregon, in Washington, in other places are working as hard as they can to take customers away from us.”

That doesn’t mean Napa Valley needs to bigger, but it has to keep innovating and getting better, because the world isn’t going to cede the top wine spot to Napa Valley, he said.

Then there’s climate change. Napa County could see the average maximum temperature increase 3 degrees to 4 degrees by mid-century, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

“I don’t have answers,” Morrison said. “I’m just talking about some of the broad things the public, the Commission and Board may all want to explore or be thinking about as we launch into the general plan early next year.”

The general plan is the road map for Napa County wine country growth and conservation. The county completed its latest version in 2008.

“Today and in the future, unincorporated Napa County will be home to world-famous wines and a residential population smaller than most Bay Area cities and towns,” the 2008 general plan said. “The county’s scenic beauty, valuable agricultural resources, and quality of life are reinforced by longstanding commitments to agricultural preservation, resource conservation, and urban-centered growth.”

County officials aren't talking about making wholesale changes to the general plan vision. But, a county report said, the vision needs to be refined and strengthened in light of subsequent social and environmental changes.

Next steps in the general plan update are to return to the Board of Supervisors in early 2023 to talk about an advisory committee, to start looking for consultants and to come up with a community outreach strategy, a county report said.