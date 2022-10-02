Napa County ponders next farmworker housing steps

A quest to find a place for another farmworker housing center will continue with a twist now that the former Carneros/Stone Bridge school is no longer a candidate.

Napa County's next step will be to do a farmworker housing needs assessment. This big-picture look will finally follow through on a recommendation from the 2017-18 grand jury.

An estimated 6,000 to 9,000 farmworkers labor in local vineyards. The three existing farmworker centers with their dormitory rooms for men might no longer be the best model, the grand jury found.

“The young, single male migrant worker of yesterday is being replaced by an older workforce with families,” the grand jury said. “Long-term and permanent employees are also more common. Women are now estimated to comprise as much as 30% or more of the vineyard workforce.”

The county Board of Supervisors in 2018 responded to the grand jury by saying the county would do an assessment. County officials recently said the move was delayed by the pandemic and a reorganization of the county's housing programs.

More recently, the county looked at buying the abandoned Carneros school in the rural Carneros area from Napa Valley Unified School District and making it a farmworker center. Local wine industry groups said this site with empty school buildings in an area with vineyards could be ideal.

“A lot of the luster has come off that school site,” vintner Mike Swanton said at the Sept. 28 county Housing Commission meeting. “When we first went out there, it looked absolutely perfect. We could rehab the buildings and it was made for us.”

But the presence of a fault line and natural gas transmission line posed challenges. A group of about 50 neighbors called Carneros Cares feared the site couldn’t support 60 farmworker beds without drawing down local wells.

Still, the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 was willing to spend $35,000 studying the site, but only if the school district granted an exclusive right-to-buy during the study period. The district, which is marketing the 10 acres as a potential vineyard site, declined.

“You can’t spend money on investigating a property when you don’t have that locked up,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory told the Napa Valley Register on Sept. 28.

Carneros Cares said the old school was the wrong site for a farmworker center.

“It’s always been about the water,” neighbor Cassandra Walker said. “Finding a site that can connect to public water we think is really important.”

Carneros Cares wishes the county good luck in its search for a farmworker center site in the south county and stands ready to help, she said.

With that, the county has circled back to the 2017-18 grand jury recommendation. The grand jury wanted to go beyond the anecdotal on farmworker housing needs and update a 2012 assessment.

“Without accurate data and an analysis of projected demographic changes, the county cannot adequately address future farmworker housing needs,” the grand jury report said.

Still, Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners doesn’t want to spend too much time studying before taking action.

“There is a need for more farmworker housing similar to what we have now,” Stults said. “There is also a need for more family-orientated farmworker housing. And there indeed is a need for female farmerworker housing. While (Carneros school) didn’t work out, those needs still exist.”

The county Housing Commission on Sept. 28 formed a committee to discuss the scope of work for a farmworker housing needs assessment.

A request-for-proposals for the assessment could be released in December and a firm chosen in February or March. Focus groups could be done from May through July when farmworkers are here, but before the harvest, county Housing and Homeless Services Director Jennifer Palmer said.

Napa County has three publicly run, dormitory-style farmworker centers, each with 60 beds for a total of 180 beds. They are the Calistoga, Mondavi and River Ranch centers. A $12–an-acre vineyard assessment and $15-a-night rent helps pay for operations.

The 2017-18 grand jury also found private farmworker housing. The state regulates this type of housing with more than five beds. Five wineries with a total of 104 beds fell into this category.

Private farmworker housing facilities with fewer than five beds might provide another 80 or so beds, the grand jury estimated.

Finally, farmworkers live in homes, apartments, rooms, garages and motels. A significant number commute, the grand jury said.

But that 2017-18 grand jury report wasn’t comprehensive. The upcoming assessment is to give a clearer, more up-to-date picture of the county’s farmworker housing situation.