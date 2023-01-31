Napa County property choices could change downtown

Napa County is looking at its many properties — from the jail to the Carithers building — and considering how to use the sites in new ways that could dramatically impact downtown Napa.

It’s a puzzle with pieces that can potentially be shifted in many ways. For example, a brainstorming "white paper" says the county could:

Sell the former Carithers department store building on First Street so the site can be redeveloped. That building houses offices for the district attorney, assessor, elections division and public defender.

Demolish the old jail between Main and Coombs streets when the new one is built on Highway 221 to the south. Replace it with a multi-story building that has retail stores, restaurants, housing and county offices.

Team up with the city of Napa to construct and share a multi-story building at the county’s outdoor Sullivan parking lot between Third and Fourth streets. The building could have retail and condominiums, as well as county and city offices.

Move the Board of Supervisors, planning and other offices out of downtown to the county's South Campus in that Napa Valley Commons business park. That would free the administration building for county offices now at Carithers.

All those ideas and more are in the white paper, which is meant to be a conversation starter — and it did just that at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

Several supervisors said they want the county to sell the Carithers property. The large building is located in a key spot at 1127 First St., the heart of the downtown tourist area.

"I feel strongly it needs to go," Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. "It's a big problem for downtown. It's ugly. It's time to get rid of it."

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos, as well as Gregory, had similar thoughts about the jail/Hall of Justice. The building is near Napa's Riverfront and the Napa River promenade.

Ramos views demolishing the jail and redeveloping the site as being good for the downtown.

"I don't think that building is conducive to what this area offers," Ramos said. "The only thing holding it together since the (2014) earthquake is a lot of money, hopes and prayers."

But getting rid of Carithers and the jail would mean moving employees elsewhere. Carithers hosts 160 employees; the 90 workers at the Hall of Justice include those working for such offices as probation and the county fire department.

"The reason we haven't figured this out yet is because it's difficult," Gregory said.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza and Ramos said they want to maximize the South Campus. The county bought the 25-acre, former pharmaceutical plant in late 2013 for $25 million and moved its Health and Human Services Agency there, but the complex has vacant building space and room for construction.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell represents the county's 3rd District, which includes the Upvalley. She expressed interest in having some core services remain in the Napa city core, which is easier for her constituents to reach.

Among the many considerations before the board are how many employees the county will have in the future, how many might telecommute, what services should remain in the downtown and how to pay for whatever course is chosen.

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher wants public input.

"I think it would be important to survey the people we are serving to find out what their needs are, how they're being met now, how they can be met better in the future and learn a little bit more about them," she said. "I think we think that we know, but we don't always know for sure."

The idea came up of building an underground parking lot to replace the outdoor lot at Third Street, if that property is developed. But Pedroza, who chairs the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, had a different take on future parking worries.

"Parking is an issue today," he said. "It's not going to be an issue in the future. When you talk about autonomous vehicles and the way technology is advancing, in our lifetimes, we're not going to be driving our own cars."

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley didn’t attend Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, given the City Council had its annual priority-setting meeting at the same time. But he talked to the Napa Valley Register on Monday about the county white-paper ideas.

He’s open to discussing shared city-county facilities, though he wasn’t certain the parking lot between Third and Fourth streets would be the best location. Consideration must be given to possible impacts a multi-story building might have on neighbors such as the First Presbyterian Church, he said.

Sedgley noted that the city's aging facilities are "bursting at the seams" and a recent look at building a new city hall didn’t come to fruition.

If the county leaves the Carithers building, perhaps that area could become a town square, Sedgley said. The city could do something about its adjacent Second Street parking garage, he added.

“That block in there, if that was a park, a town square right in the center, wouldn’t that be a magnificent place to be,” Sedgley said.

There can be better uses for core, downtown properties than simply office space, he said.

“It’s exciting to be able to have these discussions,” Sedgley said.

The Board of Supervisors directed staff to start work on a facilities master plan. Among the initial steps is comparing current spaces to current and predicted future needs.

