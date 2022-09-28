Napa County reaches two-year labor deal

Napa County has reached a deal with its largest employee union that includes a 10.25% cost-of-living adjustment over two years, though apparently some disappointment lingers.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a two-year contract with Service Employees International Union Local 1021. The SEIU local represents about 975 of the county’s 1,500 employees.

“So important that we got this done,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said before the board approved the contract.

There was some catching up to do with pay and benefits because this was the first contract since the COVID-19 pandemic, Gregory said. Judging from their vote to accept, employees appear to be happy with the contract, he added.

Employees the previous weekend voted to accept the county’s final offer. But not everyone was celebrating following negotiations that on several occasions saw purple-shirted employees pack the Board of Supervisors chamber.

“It was not without a significant number of employees voting to strike,” said Sabrina Bucklin, president of the Napa Association of Public Employees.

For one thing, employees had asked for the cost-of-living adjustment to be retroactive to July 1, just after the old contract expired. Instead, it will begin with the next pay period.

Some employees pointed to the 4.3 % raise that supervisors accepted for themselves in September 2021. That raise was effective July 1, 2021, the start of the county’s fiscal year.

“It’s very, very disappointing,” Bucklin said. “Particularly in their own cost-of-living increases, (supervisors) accept retro pay. They don’t reject it.”

Gregory said the situations are different. Board of Supervisors pay raises are not created by negotiation, but are automatic.

A September 2021 county report explained how that previous raise for the five elected members of the Board of Supervisors came about.

Pay for county supervisors is set by ordinance at 47% of that for state superior court judges. On Aug. 12, 2021, the county received notice that the judges received a 4.3% raise retroactive to July 1, 2021. Therefore, supervisors should recognize their own raises effective July 1, 2021, the report said.

Some county employees have said they feel overworked because of staffing crunches. “Staff up Napa County!” became a rallying cry. Bucklin said the county needs to retain employees who are here and entice new ones to come.

“We don’t have a lot we’re offering different from any other county,” she said. “It’s going to continue to be an issue.”

Gregory said a lot of factors are involved in finding new employees.

“The labor pool right now is pretty thin,” he said. “That’s not just us. It’s counties across the state.”

The contract includes:

A 7% cost-of-living adjustment the first year and 3.25% the second year.

An inflation adjustment payment of $1,500.

A base wage increase of 75 cents per hour.

Increase in night shift premiums from $2 an hour to $3 an hour.

Recognition of Juneteenth as a county holiday. (The day became a federal holiday in 2021 with the signing of a Congressional bill by President Biden.)

The deal is to cost the county $23.3 million over two years. Departments are being asked to try to absorb this fiscal year's salary adjustments within their approved budgets.