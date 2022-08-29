Napa County responds to stinging grand jury airport report

Napa County views airport renovation efforts — and related allegations of unwarranted secrecy — differently than the 2021-22 grand jury appointed as a citizens’ watchdog over local government.

The Board of Supervisors last week approved rebuttals to a stinging June 21 grand jury report. The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Belia Ramos and Brad Wagenknecht dissenting.

A majority of supervisors said Aug. 23 the county didn’t misuse or overuse closed sessions, lack a common vision, or fail to promote transparency in ways that undermined its push to create a 21st-century version of the south county airport.

While agreeing with the county’s rebuttals, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza acknowledged the airport renovation effort has been challenging. The county started out hoping there would just be some interest in its ideas, he said.

“Then we went out to market, and we learned we were dealing with very sophisticated folks who wanted to do business at the airport,” Pedroza said. “And I think we just weren’t ready for that intensity that we saw.”

Ramos, in contrast, agreed with many of the grand jury’s criticisms, including those about closed sessions.

“None of my comments should be taken to reflect poorly on staff,” Ramos said. “These are actions of the Board of Supervisors we must own behind the dais.”

And Wagenknecht said he voted "no" on the county's responses because he thought one of them could have been more complete. He wanted a reply to cite a study that said the airport could support having two fixed-base operators.

For all of that, county officials expressed hope that the county will have the players in place by year’s end to move ahead with the renovation effort.

Napa County Airport was built during World War II and is located near south county marshes. The county is amid a multi-year effort to try to upgrade a “Skyport to Wine Country” the grand jury said has a terminal that looks like it's out of a 1960s movie set.

The county-owned airport has always had one fixed-base operator to run airport services such as fueling, hangar space and maintenance. The Board of Supervisors wants to add another. Each operator would build and run its own terminal and other facilities, with the current terminal to be demolished.

That means the county must negotiate with the current fixed-base operator and find a second one. In summer 2019, the Board of Supervisors voted to seek bids for the second operator.

County officials initially said the Board of Supervisors should have contracts in place for the airport renovation effort in 2020. That has yet to happen, prompting the grand jury to take a close look at the effort.

Most supervisors' discussions on the topic since 2019 have been out of the public eye in closed sessions. State law allows closed sessions to discuss price and terms of payment in real estate negotiations.

“Allegations from multiple interviewees with first-hand knowledge that closed Board sessions were misused/overused are credible,” the grand jury report said.

Interviewees said that closed sessions sometimes involved more than allowable discussions on price and payment, the grand jury report said. One interviewee said the county interpreted closed session rules “aggressively.”

Not so, the county said in its Board of Supervisors-approved response.

“The acting county executive officer disagrees with this finding. No evidence is provided to support this claim,” the response said.

Ramos disagreed with her colleagues. Given her observations and experiences in multiple closed sessions and her understanding of state meeting laws, she agrees with the grand jury, she said.

The grand jury had another closed session complaint. It said confidential information was leaked by non-county staff from the sessions to companies negotiating to renovate the airport, sometimes undermining staff and other county supervisors.

“Interviewees spoke about how bidders always appeared to know things they should not and were a step ahead of county staff involved in the discussions,” the report said. “One non-county interviewee even acknowledged receipt of information they should not have had and questioned the process’ integrity as a result.”

The official, Board of Supervisors-approved response disagreed, with a caveat.

“While the county has no evidence to support this claim, there is sufficient anecdotal evidence to support the appearance and concerns about such potential impropriety,” it said. “The county will provide training to those participating in closed sessions as to their responsibilities regarding confidentiality.”

Ramos agreed with the grand jury.

Then there is the grand jury’s claim that the renovation effort is simply taking a long time, with the county not adequately thinking through the time frames and elements required, leading to unrealistic expectations.

Ramos said the bid award process has been drawn out because every fixed-base operator bidding wanted to be the only one at the airport, instead of following the two-operator model favored by the county. They wanted to be the “only game in town.”

“When someone doesn’t want to be what you want them to be, that complicates things. … It was politics. It was hard politics that was being played,” she said, adding bidders were lobbying and interfering.

Public Works Director Steven Lederer said some potential bidders knew what the county wanted, didn’t want to be that way and still submitted bids. The process ultimately washed them out.

He praised county staff for sticking to what the Board of Supervisors wanted to do, separate from “all the other swirl."

“There have been many people involved in this process and many of them were pushed and pulled in a lot of different directions,” Lederer said.

Wagenknecht said he was shocked how limited the fixed-base operator world is and how much inside baseball goes on.

“I was being called all the time with background information, it had not even come to us yet, but people knew that out in the world,” he said. “I don’t know how it was getting out there.”

He assumes the fixed-base operator world is so small that various company officials talk together, do reconnaissance and know what the other companies are doing, Wagenknecht said.

“When we go into this type of thing, we need to really be more circumspect than ever,” Wagenknecht said. “Because anything said to anyone is getting back to everyone. It was a process fraught with a lot of concern on all of our parts, I think.”

The grand jury expressed hope the county can successfully complete the airport renovation effort.

“Regardless, the county needs to engage in serious introspection about this process in order to ensure it never happens again,” the report said. “The county’s ‘Skyport to the Wine Country’ deserves better. And so do Napa and its residents.”

Lederer, at the Board of Supervisors meeting, gave an update on what’s going on. The county is working with the current fixed-base operator, Atlantic Aviation, and negotiating with a potential second fixed-base operator, Leading Edge Jet Center LLC.

He hopes to have the contracts to the Board of Supervisors within 60 days, Lederer said. There will be 30- to 35-year commitments and millions of dollars involved.

Leading Edge is a fixed-base operator at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Bend Municipal Airport in central Oregon, and Roberts Field Airport in Redmond, Oregon.

“There’s a lot of good news and progress to share,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

Lederer also said that airport manager Greg Baer left his position a couple of months ago. Mark Witsoe, formerly director of airport for Kern County, is taking the post.

Witsoe headed Kern County airport operations from 2018 until February of this year, when he resigned. He was named Airport Executive of the Year by the Southwest Chapter American Association of Airport Executives in 2021.

Baer in May became director of airports for Contra Costa County.

In addition, Napa County Airport is talking to a potential tenant that works on experimental electrical and vertical takeoff aircraft. It is talking to a potential tenant to bring charter aircraft service to the county, Lederer said.