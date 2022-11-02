Napa County says new state rule affects Pedroza recall effort

California has new rules affecting recall elections for local officials, and Napa County says a key provision would apply in the attempt to recall 4th District Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

In the past, recall ballots have presented voters with two decisions. They have asked whether to recall the targeted local official and also to choose among successor candidates, should a replacement be necessary.

That will no longer be the procedure after Jan. 1. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 29 signed a law limiting the ballot question to whether a local official should be recalled. Should the recall succeed, the position is to remain vacant until filled “according to law.”

In the case of a county supervisor, this means a successor would be appointed by the governor, said a press release from county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

Proponents of recalling Pedroza are circulating a petition to try to qualify a ballot measure for a special election next spring or summer. That petition, with language approved by the county on Oct. 11, calls for the election of a successor.

Despite that language, county officials say the new rules will apply.

A memo from the County Counsel's office to Tuteur notes that the legislation is silent on how to treat recall efforts already underway before Jan. 1. But, it noted, the election cannot occur until after that date, when the new law will be in effect.

Therefore, County Counsel's office recommended including only the recall question on the ballot, should proponents be successful in qualifying a recall.

Whether the Recall Alfredo Pedroza Committee will agree with the county’s interpretation remains to be seen. Lisa Seran of the group said Wednesday morning that the group is turning the information over to its legal counsel for review.

To qualify a ballot measure, recall proponents must gather 3,232 signatures from 4th District voters by Feb. 9.

Tuteur previously said a recall election could cost from $175,000 to $250,000. On Wednesday, he said that one under the new rules could cost $100,000 to $150,000. Such costs as printing candidates' statements would be eliminated.

The law saying only the recall question should be on the ballot is Assembly Bill 2582. Assemblymember Steve Bennett, the author, said this will allow voters to focus entirely on the merits of recalling a local official without being distracted by partisan politics, according to the Assembly bill analysis.

Opposing a previous version of the bill was the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. It preferred having successor candidates offer alternative visions and impetus for the recall, or upon reflection, to convince the public a recall is unnecessary, the analysis said.

The 4th District represented by Pedroza includes the Silverado area, parts of the north-central city of Napa and the south Lake Berryessa area. This is the old district, before its borders were redrawn after the 2020 U.S. census.