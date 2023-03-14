It seems like strange math — adding a mere 2,911 square feet of land to the planned, 8.6-acre Old Sonoma Road housing project will allow seven more affordable housing units to be built.

After all, 2,911 square feet is the size of some people's homes in the Napa Valley. Even a modestly sized home might cover 1,400 square feet.

"It's pretty amazing when you think that a few thousand square feet can actually facilitate seven homes," said Belia Ramos, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

The board on Tuesday liked the prospect and approved selling the 2,911 square feet of county land next to the Old Sonoma Road site for $58,000, with escrow to close by July 12. Now the developers must squeeze seven housing units into it.

They can do so because they already plan to build a 3 1/2-story building with housing units on their own, adjacent land. Adding 2,911 square feet is a big difference-maker.

"This allows us to extend this building," said Charles Loveman, executive director of Heritage Housing Partners, which is development manager for the Old Sonoma Road project.

So this 2,911 square feet is providing only a ground floor. The new building will multiply the space by going up.

"You're wanting to do more and add even another complex layer to your project, to get more affordable units. That's to be commended," Supervisor Ryan Gregory told the developers.

Napa County has played a role in the Old Sonoma Road project from the start, though approvals are now up to the city of Napa, given the site is inside the city.

The county in 2021 sold its former Health and Human Services Agency campus to Napa Community Real Estate Fund LP for $7.5 million. The idea is turn 2344 Old Sonoma Road into housing with 150 or so units.

Fifteen percent of the new units built must meet state affordability standards. The seven affordable housing units to be added with that extra 2,911 square feet will be on top of the 15%.

"That's the value...there are more families that are going to be able to afford to live in the community where they work," Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

When the Old Sonoma Road project will be built is a question mark. A first step will be demolishing many of the buildings from the county's former health department campus, though not the three historic Mission-style buildings along a crescent driveway. The historic buildings will remain.

Asked in the hallway when work on the property might start, Michael Williamson, on behalf of the project, said maybe this year. Then he knocked on the wall, which was the nearest thing to wood he could find on the spur of the moment.

The 2,911 square feet is part of the county's Juvenile Justice Center at 212 Walnut St., next to the Old Sonoma Road land.

Napa County isn't giving up land that's being used. In fact, this strip of land is on the Old Sonoma site side of a fence separating the two properties. For that reason, Loveman said the ownership group initially thought the fence was the dividing line and that it already owned the 2,911 square feet.

Building affordable housing isn't cheap. A county report estimated the development cost at $600,000 to $750,000 a unit.

Napa County acquired the 2,911 square feet in 1869 as part of a larger acquisition for the long-gone county infirmary. The estimated acquisition cost all those years ago was $9.08, a county report said.

The county arrived at the sales price of $58,000 by using the fair market value for land established by the appraisal for the former Health and Human Services Agency campus deal.

