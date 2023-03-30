Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza announced Thursday that he is running for state Senate in 2024.

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, currently holds the 3rd District seat, but will be termed out from the Senate after 2024. The district includes Napa, Solano and Yolo counties and parts of Sacramento, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties.

Pedroza said it would be a privilege to contribute to making a difference on a larger scale.

“This is a moment in time where we need leaders to really do their jobs and achieve outcomes to make people’s lives better,” Pedroza said.

Pedroza added that he wants to make a difference for housing and the homeless, and to inspire a transition from talk to action on climate change.

As a Napa County supervisor, Pedroza doesn't have the chance to become well known in such 3rd District population centers as Fairfield-Suisun City and Davis. Yet he pointed out that his work extends beyond his own county.

He is chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. That has him involved in regional transportation issues, such as Interstate 80 improvements, express lanes and a mega-regional partnership, he said.

MTC has provided him an opportunity to know what the needs are in other areas. He’d be ready from day one as a senator, because he knows the district, knows the issues and has built relationships, Pedroza said.

Pedroza is a Napa County native. He was assistant vice president at a local Mechanics Bank and in 2012, at age 25, became the youngest person and first Latino to be elected to the Napa City Council.

In December 2014, then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Pedroza to fill the Napa County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by Dodd when Dodd was elected to the state Assembly. Pedroza won election in 2016 and 2020; his current term ends in 2024.

Pedroza in 2022 drew criticism in some quarters for a late 2021 vote he cast on the Walt Ranch vineyard project. Citizens discovered Pedroza’s family had bought land next to Walt Ranch and brought the issue to the state Fair Political Practices Commission. A year later, the FPPC has yet to announce results of a conflict-of-interest investigation.

Critics earlier this year tried and failed to gather enough signatures to qualify a recall against Pedroza for the ballot. Still, recall proponent Beth Nelsen said afterward that the effort would halt Pedroza from progressing in his political career.

When asked about the recall attempt, Pedroza talked about learning to be a better representative and leader. He's prepared to work with the people who tried to recall him, he said.

“Those moments don’t determine whether we work together in the future. We have to continue to work together,” Pedroza said.

