Those seeking to recall Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza failed to turn in signatures by the deadline, which means the matter won't be on the ballot.

The group Recall Alfredo Pedroza Committee had to collect at least 3,232 valid signatures between Oct. 11 and 5 p.m. Thursday, a span of 180 days. All signatures needed to be from voters in Pedroza’s 4th supervisorial district as it existed before the 2021 redistricting.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, no one from the group had turned in signatures.

“The recall has failed,” county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said as he stood in the Election Division office shortly after the deadline passed.

Pedroza addressed the turn of events by phone shortly after 5 p.m.

“I'll just say we’re very appreciative of the community having our back,” Pedroza said. "The fact (recall proponents) didn’t turn in anything shows the community is rejecting divisive politics.”

Recall supporters say Pedroza has abused his office for personal gain, doing such things as favoring big campaign donors. Pedroza has denied the accusations and said he’s being attacked by a small, vocal group that disagrees with this vote.

Beth Nelsen of the Recall Alfredo Pedroza Committee could not be reached for comment shortly after the cutoff time.

Pedroza, then a Napa City Council member, was appointed a county supervisor by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in late 2014 and twice won election to represent the 4th District. His latest term expires at the end of 2024. A recall election would have occurred within a half-year.

Pedroza forces raised far more money than recall proponents in this political skirmish. California law required both sides to file campaign finance papers with the county Election Division.

A group called Napa Residents Against Recalling Alfredo Pedroza filed its fundraising activities for last year. It reported raising $101,250 for the effort to oppose the recall effort.

The top donor was Charles Wagner, owner of Wagner Family of Wines. He gave $20,000, according to papers filed with the county Election Division. Giving $10,000 each were Jennifer Wagner of Emmolo Wine Co. and Paul Woolls.

Anti-"pay-to-play" rules come to Napa County's governments A new state law is designed to keep big campaign donors from influencing local government decisions, including in Napa County.

Giving $5,000 apiece were Scott Becker of Wine Realm Cellars, Silver Oak Wine Cellars, vintner Igor Sill, Darioush Khaledi Winery, Pacific Hospitality Group, owner of The Meritage Resort and Spa; Robert Torres of Trinchero Family Estates, and Young Building LLC, which is associated with the local real estate agent Jim Keller, the filing said.

Expenses included $40,000 to Comcast for television spots, $10,000 to Corazon Media & Print of Sacramento for campaign consultation, and $11,500 to Corazon Media & Print for information technology costs such as internet and email, the filing said.

The Recall Alfredo Pedroza Committee reported raising $3,043 last year for the recall signature-gathering campaign. Donors included Yeoryios Apallas at $1,000, Deborah Fortune Walton at $500 and Cynthia Grupp at $200.

Expenses listed included a $1,116 reimbursement to Nelsen for a pre-campaign bank account related to printing and other expenses and $683 to the Napa Valley Register for ads.

“We’ve had far more individuals and families donate, including many people who own no land here, even if they were only sharing a dollar or two,” Nelsen said in an email last week. “We’ve had community members offer to bring us coffee and tea while tabling.”

The biggest obstacle to raising money was that people were scared of a backlash from Pedroza, Nelsen said. Names of donors giving $100 or more must be reported on campaign finance filings.

Pedroza on Thursday said he has a track record of leadership, from working on farm worker housing to climate action.

Recall proponents also brought Pedroza conflict-of-interest accusations to the state Fair Political Practices Commission. The FPPC last spring agreed to investigate, but has yet to announce any results.

