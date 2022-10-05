Napa County supervisor candidates report fundraising

All four candidates for the Napa County Board of Supervisors this fall have topped the $200,000 mark in their overall campaign fundraising efforts, and two have raised more than $300,000.

That money is carrying them through a two-part quest. They made it past the June primary and are appearing on the Nov. 8 runoff ballot.

Napa County Planning Commissioner Joelle Gallagher and attorney Suzanne Besú Truchard are running for the 1st District seat. The district includes much of downtown Napa and the Carneros areas and since 1999 has been held by Brad Wagenknecht, who didn’t run for re-election.

County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell and Yountville Mayor John Dunbar are running for the 3rd District seat. The district includes the heart of Napa Valley and since 2003 has been held by Diane Dillon, who also did not seek another term.

Under county law, donors may give no more than $4,900 to a candidate for an election. However, any donor who reached that limit for the Board of Supervisors primary race in June can donate up to $4,900 to the same candidate for the runoff election.

“It’s a separate election,” county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said.

Candidates filed financial information for the reporting period from July 1 through Sept. 24 with the county, as is required by California law. They must reveal the identity of anyone who contributed more than $99.

Here is a look at fundraising for each race as reported by the campaigns to the county Election Division. Totals include both cash and non-cash contributions.

1st District

Gallagher raised $56,700 during the latest reporting period. She's raised $127,037 for the year in addition to $99,059 last year. That’s a total of $226,096 for last June’s primary race and the Nov. 8 runoff.

Contributions to Gallagher from July 1 to Sept. 24 include $4,900 apiece from Andrew Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards, Service Employees International Local 2021 PAC — the union that represents many county employees — and Leslie Richmond of Napa; $4,500 from Phillips Family Farming of Oakville; and $2,500 from David Moffitt of Yountville.

Truchard raised $69,705 during the latest reporting period. She's raised $107,587 for the year in addition to $212,126 last year. That’s a total of $319,713 for last June’s primary race and the Nov. 8 runoff.

Contributions from July 1 to Sept. 24 include $4,900 each from Re-elect Fiona Ma for State Treasurer 2022, Meaghan Becker of Napa, John Truchard of Napa, Robert Hudson of Hudson Vineyards, vintner Betty Woolls and vintner Charles J. Wagner.

3rd District

Cottrell raised $83,593 during the latest reporting period. She's raised $148,515 for the year in addition to $169,166 last year. That’s a total of $317,681 for last June’s primary and the Nov. 8 runoff.

Contributions from July 1 to Sept. 24 included $4,900 apiece from Michael Olson of Berkeley, Andrew Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards, David Moffitt of Napa, Kit Crawford of Pope Valley — founder of Clif Bar & Co. — Cottrell herself, her husband Doug Cutting and Launce Gamble of Gamble Ranch.

Dunbar raised $14,850 during the latest reporting period. He's raised $117,679 for the year in addition to $120,982 last year. That’s a total of $238,661 for last June’s primary and the Nov. 8 runoff.

Contributions from July 1 to Sept. 24 include $4,900 from Russell Bay of Henderson, Nevada; $2,400 from Boisset Collection; and $2,000 apiece from winery owner W. Clarke Swanson of Oakville and Michael Lescure of Napa.