Napa County supervisor candidates report recent contributions

Four candidates vying for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats on the Nov. 8 ballot are making their fundraising sprints as the finish line nears.

It’s been a long race. Candidates began fundraising in 2021 and have already survived the first-round election in June. They are competing in the runoff elections that will decide who takes office.

The 1st District race is between Joelle Gallagher and Suzanne Besú Truchard. Gallagher is executive director of First 5 Napa County and on the county Planning Commission. Truchard is an attorney and is related by marriage to Napa County’s Truchard winemaking family.

The 3rd District race is between Anne Cottrell and John Dunbar. Cottrell is on the Napa County Planning Commission. Dunbar is mayor of Yountville.

The latest campaign finance reports filed by the candidates with the county Election Division cover the period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22. They show who donated money to which candidates during a crucial time in the races.

Candidates in California are required by the 1974 Political Reform Act to file periodic campaign finance reports. Original supporters of the act claimed eliminating secret contributions would help “put an end to corruption in politics,” according to the state Fair Political Practices Commission.

Here are some of the numbers as reported by the campaigns to the county Election Division.

1st District

Gallagher in the latest reporting period raised $31,154. That brings her total for 2022 to $158,191 and the total over two years to $257,250.

Her largest contribution for the latest period was $4,700 from Lisa Strode of Napa, entertainment manager with 723 Productions Inc. Vintners Warren Winiarski and Randy Dunn each contributed $2,500.

She received $1,000 from the Cal Fire Local 2881 small contributor political action committee. Napa County contracts with Cal Fire to run the Napa County Fire Department, though it will in the coming months explore whether to run the department itself.

Cottrell, a 3rd District candidate, contributed $500. So did Napa Vision 2050, a coalition of local groups that advocates for such things as protecting forests and waterways and building cities with walkable downtowns and public transit.

Truchard in the latest reporting period raised $54,215. That brings her total for 2022 to $161,802 and two-year total to $373,928, the most of any supervisor candidate.

Contributions for the latest period include $4,900 apiece from Bill Dodd for Lt. Governor 2026 (Dodd, D-Napa, is presently a state senator), vintner Leslie Frank, vintner Robin Baggett of Alpha Omega winery, Mer Soleil winemaker Charles F. Wagner and Emmolo winemaker Jennifer L. Wagner.

In addition, the Napa County Farm Bureau political action committee reported spending more than $16,000 supporting Truchard. That effort is independent of the Truchard campaign and not controlled by Truchard.

Money went to The Wickers Group for phone banking, literature and postage. The Farm Bureau often states its position to the Board of Supervisors on wine country issues.

3rd District

Cottrell in the latest period raised $23,350. That brings her total for 2022 to $171,886 and two-year total to $341,032.

Her largest contribution for the latest period was $4,900 from Service Employees International Union Local 1021 PAC. The union represents about 975 of 1,500 county employees and recently reached a two-year labor contract with the county.

Contributions include $2,500 from vintner Randy Dunn, $2,400 from vintner Warren Winiarski, $2,500 from winegrowers Daphne and Bart Araujo and $1,000 from Cal Fire Local 2881.

Dunbar in the latest period raised $18,400. That brings his total for 2022 to $136,079 and two-year total to $257,061.

His largest contribution for the latest period was $4,900 from Thomas Stanley, manager of Divine Chakra spa in Yountville. Contributions included $3,000 from Accenture consultant Daryl Tom, $2,500 from Danville artist Mario Chiodo and $1,500 from Napa Valley Wine Train.

The Farm Bureau PAC spent $322 supporting Dunbar with print ads and $304 supporting him with phone banking. That spending is independent from Dunbar’s own campaign and not controlled by Dunbar.

Napa County Farm Bureau

Napa County Farm Bureau has a PAC called the Napa County Farm Bureau Fund to Protect Napa Valley Agriculture. It filed finance papers for July 1 to Oct. 22.

The PAC raised $22,350 during the latest period and $69,550 this year. Contributions included $6,000 from Coalition Napa Valley, which is a group of local vintners, and $5,000 apiece from Craig Hall and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines in St. Helena.

Besides the spending for Truchard and Dunbar, the PAC reported spending $323 apiece for print ads supporting Liz Alessio and Mary Luros for Napa City Council, Anna Chouteau for St. Helena City Council, Eric Hall for St. Helena mayor, Gary Kraus for Calistoga mayor, Kevin Eisenberg and Scott Cooper for Calistoga City Council, Margie Mohler for Yountville mayor, Scott Owens for Yountville Town Council, and Jesse Corpus and Mark Joseph for American Canyon City Council.

It also spent $131 apiece on phone banking for Joseph and Corpus.