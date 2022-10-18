Napa County supervisors name David Morrison interim county executive officer

Napa County supervisors named Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison as the interim county executive officer until they can permanently fill the position.

The Board of Supervisors made the move on Tuesday. In other action, supervisors acknowledged receiving an automatic 1.8% pay raise.

On July 28, the board dismissed previous CEO Minh Tran. Assistant CEO Becky Craig has since filled in with the title of acting CEO.

Craig said she needs help in the CEO's office, which is adjusting and rebuilding. For example, it will soon have new employees to fill vacant posts and that will require her attention.

“I would like to be able to spend time with them, to be able to get them up to speed and hit the ground running,” she said.

Also, one of Craig's primary duties is helping to prepare the county budget. That work begins in earnest in January. With Tuesday's action, she is once again assistant CEO.

Morrison described his role as a partnership and himself as being "on temporary loan" as interim CEO. Meanwhile, Planning, Building and Environmental Services Assistant Director Brian Bordona will take over leadership in that department on an interim basis.

"I am deeply humbled by this opportunity, to be considered this afternoon," Morrison told supervisors.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza praised Craig.

"You've done a phenomenal job," he told her. "You stepped up at the moment when this county needed you most.”

He also praised Morrison.

“I think you're the right person for us at the right time," said Pedroza.

Both Morrison and Craig have told the Board of Supervisors they will not be candidates for the permanent position, a county news release said.

A county report called Morrison “a seasoned department head” who has “the knowledge, interest and ability” to lead the organization. Once the county finds a new CEO, he will resume his post as planning director.

Morrison, 61, took the Planning, Building and Environmental Services post in 2014. He has had a high-profile role in many wine country issues, from the Walt Ranch vineyard project to groundwater to changes in conservation law.

Morrison earned a $236,000 base salary in 2021, according to Transparent California. He will receive a temporary 10% salary increase while serving as interim CEO.

Also Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors dealt with supervisor salaries on the consent calendar, which is reserved for items expected to be non-controversial and not needing discussion.

Board of Supervisors salaries are set by county law at 47.09% of that of the state’s Superior Court judges. When the state grants judges a raise, county supervisors automatically see their own pay increase.

On July 22, the county received notice that Superior Court salaries had risen 1.8% effective July 1. Supervisors on Tuesday amended the county’s salary table to reflect this.

The biweekly salary rose from $4,053 to $4,149, to $107,874 annually. That is a base salary and doesn’t include such things as medical and pension benefits and car and cellphone allowances, which can total $20,000 to $50,000 annually, depending on the supervisor.

Supervisors set their raises on autopilot years ago, settling on the current formula in 2005. A county report called Tuesday’s recognition of the higher salary a “mandatory” action.

Yolo County reports its supervisors make a base salary of $90,029 annually. Contra Costa County supervisors make 65% of a judge salary, or about $148,000 annually. Sonoma County supervisors in 2021 earned $161,000.

Napa County’s highest-paid employee in 2021 was former CEO Tran, who had a base salary of $306,404. More than 350 of about 1,500 Napa County employees had higher base pay than county supervisors, according to Transparent California.