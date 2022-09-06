Napa County Supervisors Ramos, Pedroza see recall threats

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos has been mentioned as the target of a possible recall attempt, joining Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, though in her case it's unclear who is behind the threat or why.

County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur received an Aug. 31 email from a group called Citizens for Napa County Government Accountability. The group said it is organizing to recall Ramos and asked where to file the required notice of intent.

Tuteur said early Tuesday afternoon that he replied with the information and has yet to hear anything more.

All of this leaves the Ramos situation hazy. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon who is behind Citizens for Napa County Government Accountability. The name mentioned in the email to Tuteur is Teresa Carrillo, but Carrillo didn't immediately respond to a Napa Valley Register email request for comments.

Ramos is supervisor for the 5th district that includes American Canyon and the Coombsville area.

Pedroza, the 4th District supervisor, has been served with a formal notice that he could face a recall election over accusations he betrayed the public trust and has had ethical lapses — accusations he denies. He represents parts of the northeastern city of Napa, the Silverado area and south Lake Berryessa.

In his case, the recall petition drive has been initiated by the Committee to Recall Alfredo Pedroza. Thirty-six local residents signed the notice of intent.

All of this elicited a response from Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa and state Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. They submitted a letter to the Napa Valley Register urging residents not to sign recall petitions for either Ramos or Pedroza.

“Is pursuing a recall election of two county board members in the middle of their terms in the best interest of Napa County? Does it make sense politically or financially? Has their conduct in office warranted such action?” Thompson, Dodd and Aguiar-Curry wrote.

Recall elections are expensive and divert needed resources and public attention from pressing issues facing the county, such as fire prevention, job creation, climate change, water, infrastructure and the economy, they wrote.

“The next scheduled election for Supervisor Pedroza and Ramos’ seats on the Napa County Board of Supervisors will be in 2024,” they wrote. “We are confident voters will make the right decision and urge residents not to sign the petitions.”

Ramos once worked as a district representative for Thompson. Dodd supported Pedroza’s appointment to the Board of Supervisors by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014, filling a vacancy left when Dodd was elected to the Assembly. Dodd in the 2020 election supported Ramos’ opponent, while Thompson supported Ramos.

Ramos on Tuesday noted she has yet to be served with any formal notice.

“Any comment on recall motives would be conjecture," she said. "I remain focused on leading our county with vision and transparency as we transition for new leadership in the next three to six months."

Ramos grew up in St. Helena, worked for San Francisco law firms and served on the American Canyon City Council from 2010 to 2016. She was elected to the county Board of Supervisors in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

In Pedroza’s case, opponents delivered a notice of intention to recall last week.

“He has allowed familial, social and political relationships to influence his decisions,” the notice of intent said. “He has been neither candid nor transparent with the Napa community. A most recent example is his vote to approve Walt Ranch, whose owners have donated $43,100 to his supervisorial campaigns.”

Pedroza on Tuesday filed his response with the county Election Division.

The recall is another example that the American Dream and our democracy are in peril, he said.. A small group demands county leaders “listen only to them and their radical worldview.”

He cited work he has done on fire prevention, public services such as child care and transportation projects.

“For these successes, their frustration has turned to hate,” Pedroza wrote. “Some say it’s personal. Some say it’s racial. I just say it’s wrong.”

To qualify a recall measure, proponents would have to gather roughly 3,500 signatures from registered voters in a particular supervisorial district as it existed before the recent redistricting, Tuteur said. A recall election might be held next spring, if a petition effort succeeds, he said.

A successful petition that reaches voters would result in the first attempt in at least 50 years to remove a sitting Napa County supervisor, according to Tuteur.