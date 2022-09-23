Napa County totals up its greenhouse gas emissions

Napa County and its cities and town have a starting place as they debate how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — 1.5 million.

That’s how many metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents were released in the county during 2019, according to Ascent Environmental. The consulting firm recently completed a draft greenhouse gas inventory.

Unincorporated Napa County and the city of Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville are each included in the total.

This information landed before the Napa County Climate Action Committee on Friday. The group has representatives from the county and its cities and town.

“This is something we have been working toward for a long time…we can really start moving and knowing we are moving in an effective way,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

California has a target of carbon neutrality by 2045. Local jurisdictions have targets of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Among recent state actions is to announce gas-powered passenger car sales will end by 2035 and natural gas heater and water heater sales by 2030. Diesel truck sales could end by 2040. The state has a solar mandate for new homes.

“The state is taking a lot of very dramatic steps to push down greenhouse gas emissions,” county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.

Now the county and its jurisdictions are trying to figure out what the local steps will be.

Morrison and Brenda Hom of Ascent Environmental didn’t talk about reducing that 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to zero anytime soon. For one thing, older developments dating back for decades don’t meet the latest state energy standards.

“We have thousands of houses that were built without insulation or with poor insulation, with natural gas,” Morrison said.

Hom said building energy accounts for the largest share of local greenhouse gas emissions at 38% and more than 90% of those emissions comes from natural gas. A solution would be to stop using natural gas and have all homes use only cleanly-generated electricity.

“But that’s a challenging thing to ask,” she said.

Eighty-five percent of the electricity used in the area comes from Marin Clean Energy, a community choice aggregation that offers renewable energy options, an Ascent report said. Pacific, Gas & Electric still delivers the electricity.

Honey Walters of Ascent said net-zero can't be reached solely by having no carbon emissions. She mentioned such strategies as capturing and removing carbon before emissions go into the atmosphere and direct air capture, which involves pulling carbon dioxide out of large volumes of air.

California in a draft statewide plan calls for carbon sequestration, carbon removal and direct air capture to balance out remaining emissions by 2045.

Morrison said Napa County isn’t going to save the planet by itself. But, he added, it can do its share.

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the county can have an impact beyond its size.

“We are on the world stage here in Napa County,” Ellsworth said. “We have some of the most significant political players in the world who circulate through here.”

Among the next steps will be Ascent presenting possible actions to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions.

Also, the county and its cities and towns must decide whether to do a regional climate action plan. A sort of climate action summit is planned for some time in October with all local elected officials.

Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus mentioned wildfires, given they can release large amounts of greenhouse gases.

“We can be saving quite a lot of greenhouse gases and in one afternoon…can have that wiped out in a major fire,” he said.

Ascent broke down that 1.5 million metric tons of emissions into various categories. Energy for buildings led the way at 38%, followed by on-road vehicles at 30%, solid waste at 14%, off-road equipment at 8%, agriculture at 7% and wastewater at 3%, with imported water counting for just a fraction of a percent.

The unincorporated county and the city of Napa were the largest area sources, each at 40%. Then came American Canyon at 11%, St. Helena at 5%, Calistoga at 2% and Yountville at 2%.

Rural Napa County had that 40% share despite having only 18% of the county’s population. Ascent attributed this to the wine/agricultural sectors, which resulted in building energy emissions, and to the Clover Flat and now-closed American Canyon landfills.