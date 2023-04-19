Napa County’s $23.4 million, 72-bed re-entry facility meant to be a recidivism-reducer has instead become a riddle.

Changing laws and demographics have depleted the low-risk inmate population suitable for the minimum-security facility. Yet the state says terms for bonds that helped build the facility bar non-detention uses, according to a county report.

That leaves Napa County with a vacant, four-year-old building paid for by taxpayers. The county no longer has a need for a re-entry program, but seemingly can’t use the facility for anything else.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed what to do next.

“We really need to take control of the situation,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

Napa County built the re-entry facility to be a place where low-risk inmates could take classes and get counseling in a minimum-security setting to prepare for the outside world.

The facility in early 2019 was poised to open, before last-minute construction troubles and the pandemic caused delays. To date, it has seen only temporary uses, such as a COVID-19 quarantine center.

A county report explained how the inmate situation has changed since 2019.

Recent state policies created alternative custody options for low-level offenders, such as home detention. More inmates have mental health and behavior issues that make them unfit for the re-entry facility, the report said.

Only 10 to 16 jail inmates would qualify for a re-entry program. Running the re-entry facility would cost $1.25 million in start-up costs and $5.25 million annually, county staff said.

Given those numbers, supervisors agreed that the building shouldn’t be used as a re-entry facility.

“You’ve made a very strong case that is not appropriate,” Supervisor Anne Cottrell said.

County staff suggested using the re-entry facility to help people who aren’t in jail. People on probation and without homes could go there for various programs and food, as well as emergency shelter.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos earlier this year liked the idea of the re-entry facility becoming a homeless shelter, saying the more beds for unhouse community members, the better.

But the barrier is the state’s contention that the re-entry facility must be used as a detention facility. That leaves the building in limbo.

At issue is the $13.5 million state grant that helped build the re-entry facility. Associated bonds mature in 2034. The bond funding mechanism required California to hold an interest in the facility and lease it to the county.

Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison explained further. He said the state Department of General Services and Department of Finances have decided the re-entry facility is not the county’s building.

“The state used the money to build that the building, so we are tenants, with the state as the landlord,” he said.

Napa County owns the land. But the county under the bond financing deal provided the state with a long-term ground lease.

Under the state’s view, if the county uses the re-entry facility for something other than that authorized by the bonds, the state could evict the county and use the building as it sees fit, Morrison said.

“We’re not trying to monetize an asset for the betterment of the county general fund,” Pedroza said. “We’re trying to provide a public service, a public good. And our partner, the state, is not giving us an option. To me, that is not acceptable.”

The county is working with elected state officials such as state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and the state to try find a solution.

“We essentially have a contract with bond holders,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. “You just can’t tear up a contract, so we’ve got to navigate that.”

One idea is for Napa County to pre-pay or find another way to settle the state lease-revenue bonds used to help build the facility. But the state is unsure how such a move might comply with the bond legislation and bond covenants, a county report said.

Cottrell suggested the county present an alternate vision for the re-entry facility to the state as a selling point to settle the bond issue.

The state previously allowed Napa County to temporarily use the re-entry facility for COVID-19 community isolation and quarantine and to house fire evacuees. It allowed the facility this past winter to be available for a cold-weather homeless shelter, with the authorization to expire on May 31.

County officials said the state indicated the winter shelter would be the last temporary, non-detention use allowed at the re-entry facility.

