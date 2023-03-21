Napa County's new-look Board of Supervisors is trying to forge a common vision for the future of the world-renowned area, with addressing climate change among the priorities.

The five supervisors met Tuesday in the Gasser Building in the city of Napa, away from the more formal setting of the board chamber. They had no agenda for five hours other than to talk about expectations and priorities.

Newcomers Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher and veterans Ryan Gregory, Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos agreed they want to refresh the county’s strategic plan. This version of the board wants to set directions of its own.

“It’s really a road map,” Gallagher said. “We just need a basic road map that anybody can look at in the community or in our work force and say, ‘I understand where we’re going.’ ”

On one hand, supervisors seemed to be working on a to-do list of priorities. But they also looked at a big-picture framework that includes a mission statement, values and a vision statement.

None of that emerged complete in a single day. The real work might start after the county hires a new county executive officer, perhaps in July.

But supervisors did talk about some priorities. Clearly, they’d like to see more done and more done faster on creating regional steps with the county's five cities to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

That topic spurred a lengthy, wide-ranging talk: Could the Climate Action Committee already formed among the county and cities have power, instead of merely making recommendations? Should the county come up with more money for an empowered committee?

In addition, should the county move ahead with its own climate action plan if, by a certain date, the community-wide push stalls?

“We’re not imposing anything on them,” Gregory said. “We’re just going forward ourselves.”

But that’s taking the easy way out, Pedroza said, adding ambitious climate change goals can’t be achieved with the county and cities having separate plans.

"But we need a plan," Ramos said. "We need something."

David Morrison, Napa County's interim executive officer, didn’t want to look at dealing with climate change regionally as an isolated issue. The county has talked to the cities about having a regional water agency and possibly sharing fire services in some cases, he said.

“The optimal solution is for the county work with the cities,” Cottrell said.

Supervisors also began talking about a revamped county mission statement. Gregory wanted to make sure the word “agriculture” is included.

“Without agriculture, we’re Anywhere, USA,” he said.

Ramos suggested a using word that would encompass more.

“Maybe the word ‘agrarian,’” she said. “It encapsulates land stewardship, as well.”

The county’s current vision statement includes not only having Napa County be an agricultural treasure, but also having a small-town character. Gallagher saw a flaw.

“The words ‘small-town character’ — that now is code for single-family homes,” she said.

Cottrell said the county has different types of communities.

“I hope we will have a rural character in our future,” she said. “We will also have the city of Napa with its thriving downtown, American Canyon …”

The session was also about the new-look Board of Supervisors building a rapport. After all, the supervisors didn’t choose one other; voters from the five supervisor districts chose them to work together. Rapport is not a given.

Robert Bendorf of Municipal Resource Group led the day’s proceedings. He observed the various discussions and didn't see bickering, even with disagreements.

“You have five adults in the room who are really wanting to advance and make (Napa County) better than it is right now … and you all are very genuine and sincere,” he told supervisors. “So you’ve got that ready to roll. A lot of folks don’t. And they will take those disagreements into the strategic planning session and it ends up being a mess.”

