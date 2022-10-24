Proponents of Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's recall face Feb. 9 deadline

A group that wants Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza ousted from office before his term ends must gather 3,232 signatures by Feb. 9 to qualify a recall ballot measure.

Meanwhile, Pedroza is trying to get out his side of the story.

All valid recall petition signatures must be from 4th District residents that Pedroza represents, since only these people could vote in a recall. The district includes the Silverado area, parts of northeast Napa and the south Lake Berryessa area.

The county Election Division on Oct. 11 said proponents had met the requirements for a recall petition. That gave them, working as the Recall Alfredo Pedroza Committee, the green light to gather signatures opposing a supervisor they allege has misused his office for personal gain — a charge Pedroza denies.

The task is to get 3,232 signatures only from a narrow range of eligible voters.

“Of course it’s a challenge,” recall proponent Lisa Seran said. “How big a challenge is it? Since we’re still in the early stages, we’re still determining it. The big challenge is people not knowing who their supervisor is. Most people don’t know what district they’re in or who their supervisor is.”

Plus, signatures must be from voters in the old 4th District that elected Pedroza in 2020 to his current, four-year term. District boundaries changed slightly when the county did redistricting after the 2020 U.S. census.

If supporters can gather enough valid signatures by the deadline, the recall election would be in spring or summer 2023, according to John Tuteur, the county registrar of voters.

Pedroza has responded to the recall effort with a website called "Meet the Pedrozas." He says he is being attacked because he has done good work for the community, work that has garnered the “hate” of a “small, vocal group” that disagrees with some of his votes.

He takes the recall effort seriously and, so he can fight the campaign, will attend the Great Wine Capitals conference virtually instead of traveling to it, Pedroza said on Monday. He had been scheduled to fly to Argentina as part of a three-person county contingent at the conference, which runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5.

From doorsteps to gatherings, he will find a way to tell his story, Pedroza said.

Proponents of the Pedroza recall point to his involvement with his in-laws' purchase of potential vineyard land near the controversial Walt Ranch vineyard project. The state Fair Political Practices Commission agreed to investigate whether Pedroza had a conflict of interest when he cast a vote in favor of Walt Ranch last December. After seven months, no results are available.

Pedroza denied having a conflict but agreed to recuse himself from votes involving Walt Ranch after citizens brought the matter up. The Board of Supervisors redid the December vote without him.

Recall backers also point to various other issues they say involve Pedroza, such as the board agreeing to give former County Executive Officer Minh Tran about $467,000 in severance pay and former Undersheriff Jon Crawford a $500,000 settlement.

Supervisors unanimously approved the Tran agreement. The board's vote on the Crawford settlement came after then-Sheriff John Robertson released Crawford from his position and Crawford appealed.

“We want to make it very clear, this is not just a personal, against-Alfredo issue,” Seran said. “It’s against the issue of corruption existing in our local government. We’re just trying to expose it. Currently, he’s the face of it.”

Recall proponents don’t plan to go full-bore on signature-gathering until after the Nov. 8 election. They don’t want to draw attention away from an effort to get fresh blood on the Board of Supervisors, Seran said. Two seats on the five-person board are on the ballot.

“I feel it's important to note that all signatures on the petition are completely confidential. No one can look at them, not even through a records request,” Seran said.

Don’t sign the recall petition, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters urged in a September letter to the Napa Valley Register.

The lawmakers pointed to the cost of taxpayers’ money to run a recall election and said Pedroza’s seat will be on the regular ballot in less than 24 months. They said a recall election would take attention away from pressing issues facing the county, such as climate change, job creation and the economy.

“We are confident voters will make the right decision and urge residents not to sign the petitions,” they wrote.

Seran said the expense of a recall election — Tuteur estimates it would be $175,000 to $250,000 — is less than the “waste of taxpayers’ money” in the Tran and Crawford cases.

“I am surprised that Thompson, Dodd and Aguiar-Curry are telling people how to vote or what to do,” Seran said. “The decisions are left up to the voters. They’re not left up to the current politicians in power.”

Recall proponents have a website at recallalfredopedroza.com explaining their effort and how people can contact them, though signatures on the petition must be signed in person. Pedroza has a website at https://meetthepedrozas.com/ defending himself.

Meanwhile, talk of a recall campaign against 5th District Supervisor Belia Ramos seems to have disappeared.

The possibility of a Ramos recall campaign was mentioned in the letter by Thompson, Dodd and Aguiar-Curry, who urged 5th District voters not to sign a recall petition.

A group called Citizens for Napa County Government Accountability in an Aug. 31 email told Tuteur it is organizing to recall Ramos and asked where to file the required notice of intent. It wasn't clear who is behind Citizens for Napa County Government Accountability.

Tuteur said Monday he has heard no further word on a possible Ramos recall. There is no petition being circulated.