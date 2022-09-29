Two Napa County supervisors going on Argentina trip

As far as Napa County business trips go, this one is a globetrotter — 6,000 miles to Mendoza, Argentina wine country for the 2022 Great Wine Capitals conference.

The trek to learn from world wine country leaders will include plenty of business and also some pleasure, if history is any indication. The host region typically rolls out the red carpet for its competition.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In other words, the assignment is different than staying at a Motel 6 in Bakersfield and eating at Denny's. A degree of glamour is involved when scouting out how to keep Napa Valley atop the international premium wine world.

Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza and Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland are to attend the conference from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the trip for a total of up to $17,500.

The Board of Supervisors sets policy for the county, including those around the economic and environmental sustainability of the agricultural industry, Gregory said.

“This is a great opportunity to visit another wine region dealing with these same issues and exchange information with each other,” he said.

Three residents speaking during public comments at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting had some criticisms.

“This seems more just like a vacation for you supervisors to take on the public’s expense,” resident Jim Hinton said.

The Board of Supervisors is as good as its knowledge, he said. He’s found the trips valuable for knowing what's going on in the overall wine industry, not just Napa’s wine industry.

“We’re part of a world market,” he said. “We’re part of a world discussion.”

“Wine for a new world” is the conference motto and a focus is on finding new ways of conducting business.

“Come to Mendoza!” organizers wrote. “With its blue sky, the highest peak of the American continent, nature all around, vineyard, wineries, restaurants and world renowned hotels, it opens its doors, proud of being a member of the prestigious network of Great Wine Capitals.”

Great Wine Capitals members are San Francisco/Napa Valley; Adelaide, South Australia; Bilbao/Rioja, Spain; Bordeaux, France; Lausanne, Switzerland; Mainz/Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile; Cape Town Cape Winelands, South Africa, and Verona, Italy.

The Mendoza conference includes meetings of the branding and communications committee and internal collaboration committee, a presentation on Mendoza water governance and sharing climate change practices.

It also features wine tours to such places as Bodega Casarena, an “eight-hands" dinner by Mendoza chefs with tango night, a sunset experience with wine and horses at Casa David and gala dinner at Bodega Los Toneles.

Pedroza said he chairs a working group with elected officials from the wine regions. They will look at climate resiliency, drought and emergency responses.

“Part of what I’m looking forward to is collaborating with electeds throughout the world who have similar issues we're facing,” Pedroza said. “And how do you learn from each other? What works and what doesn’t?”

Resident Kellie Anderson during public comments said supervisors could attend by Zoom.

San Francisco/Napa Valley joined the Great Wine Capitals in the early 2000’s following efforts by Napa Valley Vintners and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. The region hosted the annual conference in 2005 and 2013.

Napa County first approved allowing county government officials to participate in the annual conference in 2007. County officials have traveled to conferences since then, to places such as Chile and South Africa, though they missed 2017 because of local wildfires and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then there was 2021. Pedroza and Gregory attended last year’s Great Wine Capitals conference, held in Germany, by Zoom. Pedroza sees an advantage to the live, face-to-face version.

“Part of it is being able to sit down and experience what other regions have done, the good and not so good,” he said.