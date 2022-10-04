Voters deciding who will lead American Canyon

American Canyon voters in the Nov. 8 election will pick two City Council members amid three choices — incumbents Mark Joseph and David Oro and challenger Jesse Corpus.

In play is the future direction of this fast-growing community at the south end of Napa County. American Canyon incorporated in 1992 and is now the second largest city in the county, behind the city of Napa, with more than 21,000 residents.

A range of issues loom, from finding solutions for Highway 29 traffic congestion to shaping industrial and housing developments. The city is molding its own identity at a location straddling the Napa Valley wine country to the north and the urbanized Bay Area to the south.

Corpus has lived in American Canyon since 2007 and is a martial arts instructor and Solano County public defender investigator. He voiced no withering criticisms of the present council members.

“I’m not saying they didn’t do a good job,” Corpus said.

But he represents a set of different eyes and ears, a different perspective, and wants to share his own leadership and abilities, he said.

While Corpus stressed having a fresh viewpoint, Joseph and Oro stressed their experience and accomplishments.

Joseph came to American Canyon as finance director in 1993 and later served as city manager for almost 12 years before resigning in 2005. He has been on the City Council since 2010 and is seeking a fourth term.

“To be honest, it’s really all about traffic,” Joseph said, saying that he ran the first time to address the issue, progress is being made, and that he has the experience and background to bring things home.

Oro came to American Canyon in 2005 and is a business owner. He was appointed to the City Council in February 2017 and won election in 2018.

“Four years ago, I campaigned on the fact we need to be a destination, not a drive-through; a bedrock community, not a bedroom community,” Oro said. “We’re working toward the goals and visions I laid out.”

Traffic challenges

All of the candidates brought up the city’s traffic issues.

Highway 29 is a southern gateway to Napa County from the Bay Area. It is also American Canyon’s major street, lined with a patchwork of shopping centers, vacant lots and buildings from decades past.

Driving on Highway 29 through the city during rush hour can be a slog, as anyone trying to leave Napa County for the Bay Area on a Friday evening can attest. Meanwhile, residents must cross Highway 29 to reach various parts of town.

Joseph pointed to the recently completed Devlin Road extension, which creates a parallel Highway 29 route to the west through the industrial area. He mentioned the updated Highway 29 improvement plan.

The city is trying to annex land to extend Newell Drive and connect it to Highway 29 at Green Island Road, creating an eastern parallel route. Someday, it could extend to South Kelly Road.

“That is as close to a bypass as we’ll ever be able to get,” he said.

Creativity will be needed to improve the highway itself. Perhaps some intersections will have roundabouts, said Joseph.

Oro committed to making the Newell Drive connection to Highway 29 over the coming four years. He also called for improvements along the state highway, which is overseen by Caltrans.

“Caltrans needs to step up and make this a safe and more multimodal street,” Oro said. “Right now, it’s very much built as a rural highway.”

He also wants a lower highway speed limit in the city, calling a 50-mph limit “criminal.”

Corpus said traffic is probably the biggest challenge facing the city. He too mentioned the planned extension of Newell Drive as among the steps needed. American Canyon is going in the right direction, but the highway is challenging, he said.

Residents have complained about fast drivers on local roads, with some of these speeders taking detours to avoid a congested highway. Corpus said that perhaps speed bumps or cameras are needed.

What is American Canyon's identity?

American Canyon wants to carve out its own identity in Napa County.

“The identity, we’re lucky,” Oro said. “We get to experience what the urban bay has to offer while living at the foot of Napa Valley. These two worlds come together to create a diverse and very rich community that understands the needs of agriculture and the other industries of the greater Bay Area.”

He wants American Canyon to have more restaurants and entertainment options for local residents, things he said that smaller communities have.

“We just did not have it, we had to build it … Now we’re creating purposefully a sense of place for American Canyon,” he said.

Joseph said being the gateway to both Napa Valley and the greater Bay Area gives American Canyon the chance to be something special. Plus, it has its own destinations, such as wetlands trails and the town center being built at Watson Ranch.

In addition, Joseph talked of having an American Canyon that gets its share of tourism dollars while being a full-service community, with a focus on families but welcoming to all.

“Obviously the Napa Valley is known for its wine,” Corpus said. “American Canyon should be where the tourism begins.”

Visitors can stay in American Canyon. They can go to the Napa Valley or they can head to San Francisco. Or they can stay and hike the wetlands trail, Corpus added.

What people are saying

The candidates are going door-to-door and hearing from residents.

“Right now, there are some concerns over the amount of development,” Joseph said. “I think everybody enjoys the benefit of retail shops and hotels and restaurants and everything we are building. But the price that comes with that is you need to have rooftops, and that means you need to have more homes.”

Corpus said American Canyon looks like a bedroom community, with people such as nurses, information technology employees and engineers commuting elsewhere. He wants them to be able to work locally.

He talked about trying to attract pharmaceutical jobs, perhaps have a hospital, or perhaps have satellite offices for tech companies.

Oro said people not only want to live and work in town, but also have more things to do locally. He pointed to the planned development of the Napa Valley Ruins & Gardens town center in Watson Ranch at an old cement plant.

“Five years from now, American Canyon will be a completely different place, in terms of what we have to offer the region,” Oro said.

Many people see American Canyon only from Highway 29, which is not the prettiest sight, Joseph said. He wants them to go to such places as the wetlands, and seeks to see the highway improved with such amenities as bicycle trails and sidewalks.

Corpus said the city communicates with residents, but should do even more. That means reaching people using a variety of languages. “We have a very diverse community of all ethnicities, which is very special,” he said.

Oro said the city has done big things such as start Watson Ranch. He wants to focus on smaller things, such as parks, recreation and fostering a bike-first community.

Oro this year through Sept. 24 reported raising $21,622 this year for his campaign. Contributions included $4,900 from Peter Stravinski of Dallas, $3,900 from David Hanna of Atlanta and $2,500 from WineDirect in American Canyon. Stravinski Development Group has built warehouses in American Canyon.

Joseph reported raising $11,209. Contributions included $4,900 from Peter and Kimberly Stravinski of Stravinski Development Group and $2,500 each from WineDirect and Napa Valley Casino of American Canyon.

No filing for Corpus for the period is posted to the city website. When asked, Corpus said he has raised $6,202.