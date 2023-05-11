Alfredo Pedroza’s recent announcement that he won’t run either for state Senate or to retain his Napa County Board of Supervisors seat could reshape the political landscape.

Pedroza recently dropped out of the state Senate race one month after announcing his candidacy, citing family reasons. He also said he plans to return to the private sector after his supervisor term expires at the end of 2024.

That leaves a void for both the 4th District supervisor race and the 3rd District state Senate race. It comes as the community continues to grapple with how to balance wine country's winery, vineyard and tourism growth with environmental concerns.

“I hope good people step up and run,” Pedroza said last week.

Board of Supervisors race

In Napa County, it’s not necessarily a stark choice between either wineries and agriculture or environmental concerns such as watershed protections. But it is a matter of where people fall on the spectrum.

Pedroza has consistently won the backing of the wine and farming industries. Meanwhile, various environmental groups want the county to further restrict agricultural development in watersheds.

Those are among the stakes with a 4th District supervisor seat on the March 5, 2024 ballot and the incumbent, Pedroza, saying he won’t run.

Soda Canyon resident Amber Manfree ran against Pedroza for supervisor in 2020, losing 55% to 45%. She plans to run in 2024.

“I’ve been organizing for about the past month,” Manfree said. “I was going to run anyway, regardless of what was happening with (Pedroza’s) campaign. I’m feeling really positive about it. I’m meeting with my team.”

Manfree is a fifth-generation Napa County resident. She has a doctorate in geography from UC Davis and wrote her dissertation on 200 years of landscape change in Suisun Marsh in neighboring Solano County.

She has differed from Pedroza on various controversial issues. For example, she opposed approval of the Walt Ranch vineyard and allowing the remote Mountain Peak winery in Soda Canyon. Pedroza voted for both projects, though neither appears to be going forward.

Manfree said that water security and disaster management will be among her focuses for her 2024 campaign.

Who might oppose Manfree? Often, a county planning commissioner will try to make the leap up to supervisor. Both Supervisors Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher successfully made that transition last year.

Real estate investor Andrew Mazotti was chosen by Pedroza in 2018 to represent the 4th District on the county Planning Commission. He said he’s been approached by some community leaders, including Pedroza, about a possible run for supervisor and is considering the idea.

“It's a discussion with my family and something I just need to give more thought to,” he said. “I have a lot of things going, so I would be giving up some ventures to pursue it.”

Mazotti grew up in Napa. He previously served as director of Zapolski Real Estate, which is redeveloping First Street Napa with shops and restaurants in downtown Napa.

“I think most of all, I care about Napa,” he said. “I have lived in other cities and I have always come back to Napa. I now live here with my wife and children and we are raising a family here. I could have lived anywhere but I chose Napa.”

Various community groups will be watching what happens with the 4th District race. The Napa County Farm Bureau recently warned of a “vocal minority” in the community that opposes agricultural projects and in 2019 honored Pedroza as a “friend of agriculture.”

Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said the Farm Bureau political action committee is raising money. But the group won’t back a candidate for the 4th District seat and other two supervisor seats on the ballot until the candidate filing period closes in December.

“We’re continuing to watch how things are unfolding and we’ll certainly make decisions on how best to support the agriculture industry,” he said.

He spoke of an issue that he sees of paramount importance: ending what he perceives as a lack of civility in the public discourse. He sees a level of vitriol that rises above disagreement on issues.

“I think a lot of people are asking themselves if they want to run for office, given the current levels of divisiveness in Napa County,” Klobas said. “ I think that’s one of the chief concerns of a lot of people.”

Napa Vision 2050 supported Pedroza’s opponents in two previous supervisor races. The coalition of environmental and community groups has advocated for tougher county conservation regulations.

The best one can hope for is that someone is elected who has an open mind, Vision 2050 co-chair Eve Kahn said.

“We’ve already got two new electeds (Gallagher and Cottrell) who have changed the dynamic,” she said. “It depends on who takes that seat. But if nothing else, it’s going to be a new viewpoint, someone who sees things slightly differently.”

Pedroza has yet to make any endorsements and said he is waiting to see who runs. A supervisor has the responsibility of a half-billion-dollar annual county budget and must also have a vision of where the county is going, he said.

“I think that’s what’s most critical in this community,” he said. “We need to stop talking about the past and start talking about the future.”

A majority of seats for the five-person Napa County Board of Supervisors will be on the 2024 ballot. Besides the 4th District seat, there are 2nd District seat held by Supervisor Ryan Gregory and 5th District seat held by Supervisor Belia Ramos.

The filing deadline to run for a supervisor seat is Dec. 8, unless the incumbent doesn’t file. In that case, the deadline is Dec. 13.

But candidates will likely emerge well in advance of those dates. For one thing, they’ll need time to raise campaign donations. Winners in recent Board of Supervisors races raised in the $140,000-to-$235,000 range for primary elections.

Senate race

There’s also the 3rd District Senate race. With Pedroza no longer running, at least two candidates say they will try to succeed Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who can’t seek re-election because of term limits.

Former West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon is running. He has the backing of former state Sen. Lois Wolk, D-Davis, who represented Napa County before Dodd.

“Christopher has a deep understanding of the unique issues facing our region and a proven track record of delivering real results that make a difference in people’s lives,” she said in a news release.

Also running is Vallejo Vice Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga, who has the backing of Dodd.

“She’s the kind of person who will stand up to the powerful interests who are stopping the kind of change Californians demand,” Dodd said in a statement.

One obvious, potential candidate is Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. But she said she has no intention of entering the race, and instead will run for re-election to the Assembly.

“I have a wonderful opportunity to stay in the Assembly … and I promised my constituents that I would stay there,” she said.

