Graduating from high school in the Napa Valley? Share your story with the Register

Are you graduating from a Napa Valley high school this year -- even with traditional ceremonies canceled?

The Napa Valley Register would like to hear your thoughts about finishing high school in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has shut down traditional commencement exercises, cap-and-gown ceremonies and most of the trappings of graduation season. Your remarks may appear in a Register article early next week.

To participate, contact Register reporter Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com.

