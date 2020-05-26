Graduating from high school in the Napa Valley? Share your story with the Register

Are you graduating from a Napa Valley high school this year -- even with traditional ceremonies canceled?
The Napa Valley Register would like to hear your thoughts about finishing high school in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has shut down traditional commencement exercises, cap-and-gown ceremonies and most of the trappings of graduation season. Your remarks may appear in a Register article early next week.
To participate, contact Register reporter Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.