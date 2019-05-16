Three-time Grammy winner Rob Thomas will take the stage Sept. 28 to conclude the three-night Safeway Open Concert Series after golf play ends at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, organizers announced Thursday.
“We are very excited to bring an amazing talent like Rob Thomas to the Safeway Open Concert Series this year,” said Jeff Sanders, executive director of the Safeway Open presented by Chevron, in a press release announcing the concert.
“Thanks to the great support from the Albertsons Companies and Safeway along with presenting sponsor Chevron, the Safeway Open offers our fans the best value on the PGA Tour. We are looking forward to another fun week of entertainment with great golf, delicious food, fine wines and amazing music at Silverado Resort.”
A singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Thomas became popular as the co-founder and front man of rock band Matchbox Twenty. The group was founded in 1995 and quickly rose to success when their debut album reached Diamond Certified status, selling over 12 million copies in the U.S. The band has since released three more albums, two of which reached multi-platinum status including hit songs “3AM”, “Push”, “If You’re Gone” and “Unwell”.
In addition to his success with Matchbox Twenty, Thomas has maintained an award-winning solo career as both a singer and songwriter.
In 1999 his collaboration with Carlos Santana on the hit single “Smooth” won three Grammy awards and was named the “#2 Hot 100 Song of All-Time” by Billboard. Thomas is currently touring the United States, which includes his performance at the Safeway Open Concert Series this September.
The winner of the PGA Tour’s “Most Fan First Event” award last year, the Safeway Open PGA Tour golf event and Safeway Open three-night Concert Series will again bring together local chefs, including Thomas Keller of The French Laundry, over 50 wineries, popular musicians and 144 of the world’s best golfers all on one stage.
The Safeway Open presented by Chevron will return to Silverado Resort and Spa this Sept. 25-29 and again feature 44-time PGA Tour winner and crowd favorite Phil Mickelson.
The three-night concert series will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 26, immediately following the golf tournament and continue Friday and Saturday evenings on the Silverado Resort property.
The bands for Thursday and Friday evening will be announced next month. Previous lineups for the Safeway Open Concert Series have included Sammy Hagar, Billy Idol, Young the Giant, Weezer, X Ambassadors, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Gavin DeGraw and Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum.
Daily tickets to the Safeway Open PGA Tour event are $35 and include admission to the Safeway Open Concert Series, as well as the 27,000-square foot Safeway Food and Wine Pavilion featuring viewing platforms and many on-site food, wine, beer and spirits venues.
This is the fourth year with Safeway as the title sponsor for the tournament. Golfers will compete for a $6.6 million purse, with $1.188 million to the winner.
For information on the Safeway Open presented by Chevron, Safeway Open Concert Series, and to buy tickets, visit safewayopen.com.