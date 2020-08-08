Grand jury criticized Napa jail health oversight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2019-20 Napa County Grand Jury wants Napa County to better monitor how medical and mental health care is provided at the county jail and juvenile hall.

Care is provided at a cost of more than $3 million annually by Wellpath. The grand jury asked the county for health care administrative documents, but neither the Department of Corrections nor Probation Department initially had many of them, a new grand jury report said.

“The absence of this documentation led the jury to wonder how these two departments could determine if Wellpath was performing the services for which it was being paid,” a grand jury press release said.

“Who is Minding the Store?” is the title of the grand jury’s report.

The report has no findings as to the quality of health care being provided at the jail and juvenile hall, but rather focuses on Napa County’s alleged lack of oversight. The previous, 2018-19 grand jury commended the Wellpath medical staff and mental health counselors for their dedication and commitment in providing services jail inmates.

Napa County as of Friday had yet to issue a response to the report.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

