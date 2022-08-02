Grand jury finds city of Napa sidewalk repair program has significantly improved since 2020

Back in 2020, the Napa County civil grand jury released a report criticizing the city of Napa’s sidewalk repair program. A 2021-22 grand jury report said the city has taken several steps to significantly improve the program over the past two years.

The report also declared the city needs to improve how it communicates various aspects of it on the Public Works Department section of the city website. But several of those recommendations now appear to have been implemented.

The 2019-20 jury first opened its investigation into Napa’s residential sidewalks after receiving numerous informal complaints from community members, according to the report. The jury found many of the city’s sidewalks were “uneven, cracked, broken or missing, sometimes for years.” That was despite a roughly $9.2 million investment in repairing sidewalks from 2016 to 2021, though city staff estimate needed sidewalk repair costs exceed $25 million.

However, the cost of the city’s sidewalks go beyond just the money budgeted to the repair program, the report says. That’s because that the city settled 59 legal trip-and-fall claims alleging injury between January 2014 and November 2019, paying out $822,040 to claimants over nearly six years.

The report concluded with eight recommendations, six of which the city agreed to implement. Those included general improvements to the repair system as well as improvements for better informing Napa residents about it.

But after finding it difficult to confirm whether the recommended changes had actually happened last year, the 2021-22 grand jury decided to investigate.

As a result, the jury found sufficient improvements had gone forward to address the city’s sidewalk repair needs in both the short- and long-term, the report says.

That includes an increase to the annual sidewalk repair budget from roughly $1.5 million to $2.5 million; updated policies and procedures; an added feature that allows Napans to report specific sidewalks in need of repair on the city’s Public Works website; and an increase to the percentage the city reimburses residents — from 50% to 60% — through the Sidewalk Cost Share Program, which partially reimburses property owners for repairing sidewalks through hiring their own contractors.

But the jury report also included five more recommendations for the city, all geared around establishing better explanations of the sidewalk program on the Public Works Department website.

“City residents do not have easy access to sidewalk repair information due to the Public Works Department’s outdated sidewalks website,” the report said. “An updated website could help to inform the public about the City of Napa’s strong financial and operational commitment to sidewalk repair given budgetary constraints.”

According to the report, a fair amount of information about the sidewalk repair program existed on internal city documents, but it wasn’t readily available to the public. That included annual budgets and an explanation of how and why damaged sidewalks are prioritized, how sidewalk shaving and asphalt patching work, and additional information about the cost sharing program benefits.

But the city’s Public Works website, accessible at https://www.cityofnapa.org/365/Sidewalks-Curbs-Gutters now contains that suggested information.