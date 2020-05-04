Grand Jury finds major concerns with city of Napa’s sidewalk repair program

Staff from public works told Grand Jury investigators the new system will make it easier for staff to “sort and analyze data in more useful ways than in the past.”

"We are just now really getting up and running with this system, but it will be used to consolidate all the data ... to make sure we can group locations that are close to schools or receive a lot of pedestrian traffic," Lucido said in a phone interview Monday.

Selection

Which sidewalks receive maintenance depends on which streets the plans to repave, the report concludes. Sidewalks must be repaired before new asphalt can be laid because the two share a border, it says.

“PWD staff repeatedly stressed during interviews that repairing large areas of sidewalks prior to street repaving allows the city to repair more sidewalks. Spot repairs of severely displaced sidewalks come second, when there is room in the budget toward the end of the fiscal year,” according to the report.

These year-end undertakings are called “priority” projects, and the budget includes a target of 50 to be completed annually. However, staff was unable to provide a definition of a “priority” project or a list of those completed in recent years.