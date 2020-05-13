Grand jury looks at Napa election security

He’s not personally familiar with security arrangements for social media sites, Tuteur said. But knowing the high level of security for everything else in the county, he’s confident the county will be able to respond to the grand jury.

Napa County conducts vote-by-mail elections only. Voters return their paper ballots by mail or bring them to drop boxes or voter centers. The grand jury found the county has a clear chain of custody for the ballots.

The Election Division closely follows election policies set forth by the county and by the Secretary of State, the report said.

Ballots are stored in a secured ballot room unless being processed. Election Division staff compares the signatures on the ballots with signatures from voter registration records that are stored electronically.

Ballots are counted by scanners. A percent of ballots are also counted by hand and the results compared to the machine results as a safeguard.

The election servers are not connected to the internet, but are only plugged into the wall for power. They are bolted to a table in the secured ballot counting room, the report said.