Grand jury looks at Napa election security

Napans can rest easy that their votes aren’t being tampered with amid national concerns over potential election fraud, the county grand jury concludes.
The 2019-20 grand jury investigated the county Election Division and how it handles ballots. Its newly released report is entitled, “Results You Can Count On.”
“The jury concludes that each citizen’s vote is accurately counted, tallied and recorded,” the report said.
Still, the grand jury found that hackers might cause another kind of mischief. It wants to make sure no one posts inaccurate election information on county Facebook and Twitter sites.
“Napa County’s Election Division has no policy in place regarding access, logging or accountability for their social media accounts,” the report said.
The grand jury made only one recommendation: strengthen social media password policy by November. Both the Board of Supervisors and Election Division will make an official response at some point.
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur talked to the Napa Valley Register about the grand jury’s work in a Monday interview.
“I’m very pleased with the report,” Tuteur said. “I’m working with the Board of Supervisors and the county public information office on the issue of security on the county social media sites.”
He’s not personally familiar with security arrangements for social media sites, Tuteur said. But knowing the high level of security for everything else in the county, he’s confident the county will be able to respond to the grand jury.
Napa County conducts vote-by-mail elections only. Voters return their paper ballots by mail or bring them to drop boxes or voter centers. The grand jury found the county has a clear chain of custody for the ballots.
The Election Division closely follows election policies set forth by the county and by the Secretary of State, the report said.
Ballots are stored in a secured ballot room unless being processed. Election Division staff compares the signatures on the ballots with signatures from voter registration records that are stored electronically.
Ballots are counted by scanners. A percent of ballots are also counted by hand and the results compared to the machine results as a safeguard.
The election servers are not connected to the internet, but are only plugged into the wall for power. They are bolted to a table in the secured ballot counting room, the report said.
After polls close on Election Day, the county transmits results to the Secretary of State by fax and using a secure link. At the same time, the county posts results on the county website and social media websites.
This marked the first time a grand jury has looked at the Election Division since 2012-13. That grand jury also found adequate security measures for ballots, but wanted changes.
Among other things, the 2012-13 grand jury was concerned about having the Registrar of Voters position filled by an elected Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk. It wanted an appointed Registrar of Voters with oversight by an election board, a recommendation the county rejected.
Seven years later, with the threat of election fraud prevalent in the national news, the 2019-20 grand jury looked at local elections with a different emphasis.
